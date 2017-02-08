Justin Timberlake Reveals Real Reason He Left N’Sync, Talks What Is Next

When Justin Timberlake left N’Sync, everyone wondered what went down. The singer didn’t share much about it, but now years later he is talking about what really happened. E! Online shared the news that Justin Timberlake is now revealing what caused him to leave the group and move on. Justin remembers when it all happened and is revealing things he never shared before.

Justin spoke to The Hollywood Reporter and shared a few of the details. Here is part of what he had to say about what was going on.

“We were on a stadium tour, and I just felt like the whole thing was too big. It started as a fun snowball fight that was becoming an avalanche. And, also, I was growing out of it. I felt like I cared more about the music than some of the other people in the group. I felt like I had other music I wanted to make and that I needed to follow my heart.”

Justin Timberlake’s career has skyrocketed since he left the group. Justin has done music but has also done acting. Timberlake admits that he likes to do both and doesn’t want to ever have to choose.

“I want to do both things. I really do idolize the golden era of Hollywood, when actors were required to sing and move. But I’m just following my gut in the decisions that I make about what I’m going to do next. I’m mostly just glad this is all working out because I really can’t do anything else. I’m not gifted at anything else.”

Honestly, right now Justin Timberlake has no clue what he will focus on, but everyone knows that moving on from N’Sync has really helped his career. Justin shared saying, “Going on tour is a circus. You set up the tents, you play the show, you tear the tents down and go on to the next place. It’s like Groundhog Day. After the 125th show, you feel debilitated.” It doesn’t sound like touring is what he will be focusing on. Justin does have new music coming out that he described as “Southern American music.” This will be different from him, but his fans should embrace it just fine. Justin is also a dad now and has to think about that when he considers doing a tour or something that will take him away from home.

.@JTimberlake opens up about leaving NSYNC: "It just felt like the whole thing was too big: https://t.co/571Dhz6A0J pic.twitter.com/GHU4UUlDAY — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 8, 2017

It is now twenty years after Justin Timberlake started his career with N’Sync and a lot of things have changed. Justin was the youngest member of N’Sync, and now as a solo artist, he has sold 26 million albums. Justin actually admits that he can’t remember not being famous because he has been doing this so long. He has a few small memories before his life changed, but not many. At just 11-years-old Justin ended up being cast on The New Mickey Mouse Club after talking his mom into taking him to Florida to audition for the show. Justin talked about it a bit.

“We were at the age when you just soak in everything. We were taking acting classes, music classes, dance classes. We were learning how coverage and editing and cinematography work. And being put in front of a live audience, learning how to engage the crowd to get a laugh. Honestly, it was like SNL for children.”

What do you think of the reason that Justin Timberlake left N’Sync? Do you feel like this was the best thing for his career? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts.

