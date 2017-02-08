WWE News: MVP Speaks On Possible Return To WWE And Why TNA Fired Him

Montel Vontavious Porter, better known to wrestling fans as MVP, made a big splash in WWE and ended up going on to do well in TNA Impact Wrestling as well. Now, he’s wrestling on the independent circuit and talking about his history with other promotions. Interestingly enough, he recently spoke on the possibility of a return to Vince McMahon’s wrestling giant and the very messed up reason he was fired from TNA.

As MVP works the independent circuit, he was recently in Pompano Beach, Florida, to have a match for Brain Buster Pro Wrestling. WSVN-TV spoke with MVP after his match was over and asked him about a number of things, and one of them was the time he spent with TNA Impact Wrestling.

In early 2014, MVP made his debut for TNA and was involved in a number of storylines for the year-and-a-half he spent there. One of the things that interviewer Chris Van Vliet spoke with MVP about was his odd release from the company and exactly how it all went down.

“I’ll tell you exactly what happened to me. An executive there (TNA) made a bad decision. He screwed up and fired me for his mistake. I’ve always said that I don’t have any animosity towards TNA – the production crew, the locker room…everybody was great. You just have some really poor management. People in positions that didn’t know what they were doing.”

MVP was a major part of different angles in TNA during the summer of 2015 as he was in a stable called The Beat Down Clan (BDC) and they were in a feud with another stable known as The Rising. His final match in the company was a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the TNA World Title, and MVP finished the match as one of the final three men remaining.

Two days after that episode of Impact aired, he was released.

About eight months later, he signed a contract with Lucha Underground, but he was released a little over a week later. The reasoning was that he unknowingly violated terms of his contract after interviewing other roster stars on his podcast.

Now, he is back working the independent scene and WSVN-TV asked him if a return to WWE would ever happen. MVP was released from his contract with Vince McMahon’s company in January of 2011, but his days on Raw or SmackDown Live may not be over.

“I don’t have any disparaging words about WWE. As an ex-convict…when society wouldn’t give me a minimum wage job, Vince McMahon gave me an opportunity to become a household name. I made more money than both of my parents combined in their lifetimes. I can do what I do now because of the opportunity that Vince gave me and then when I wanted to leave, he said ‘cool. come back when you’re ready.’ “I have nothing but respect for Vince and WWE, but it’s kind of like that really hot girlfriend that you used to date and everyone was into. When she’s on your arm everybody is like ‘Whoa…he’s with her!’ but she farts in her sleep too. She has her flaws. Everybody else doesn’t know that and when you go your separate ways there is no animosity, no hard feelings. It was a good time. We had our thing, but we’ve moved on.”

This past weekend, MVP appeared for Brain Buster Pro Wrestling, which also featured another former WWE superstar, Michael Tarver, who is now known as Monster Tarver.

MVP has wrestled around the world and been a big part of every single promotion he has ever been in, but a return to WWE is never out of the question. Vince McMahon leaving the door open for him is a sign that things went well for him there and that he could make a comeback before he retires.

