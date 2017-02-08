Donald Trump Reportedly ‘Regrets’ Hiring Sean Spicer Amid ‘SNL’ Parody [Report]

Donald Trump regrets hiring Sean Spicer, according to a CNN report. Sources say Trump is upset how weak his administration appears in the wake of Melissa McCarthy’s SNL skit lampooning the White House Press Secretary.

Insiders say the Trump White House is quietly “ramping up” efforts to hire a new communications director. Supposedly, Donald Trump’s move is designed to “lighten” the burden Sean Spicer shoulders. Currently, he provides daily briefings and is the chief contact for communications.

Yahoo News wrote that Sean had experienced a “rocky start” in his role as Trump’s pick for Press Secretary. Originally, as sources report, Jason Miller was the top choice for the White House position. However, Miller removed himself from consideration after making the decision to spend more time with his family.

Donald Trump 'regrets hiring Press Secretary Sean Spicer' https://t.co/pJ866VIJXb — The Independent (@Independent) February 8, 2017

Other sources say White House counselor, Kellyanne Conway, was Donald Trump’s main choice for the press role. However, she reportedly declined the invitation.

Sean Spicer, a Navy Commander and longtime Republican insider, was pushed by his close colleague and Trump’s Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, to accept the post. Sources say the President is “upset” over Priebus’ campaign to hire Sean, as CNN reports.

White House ramps up search for communications director to lighten load of press secretary Sean Spicer, sources say. https://t.co/hFw1LwhcrS pic.twitter.com/xzEOkbNXnB — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 7, 2017

“Priebus vouched for Spicer and against Trump’s instincts,” a source informed the network, adding that the President “regrets it every day and blames Priebus” for vouching for Spicer.

Spicer has been fielding questions and fending off criticism from the press over Trump’s assailing of a “so-called” federal judge who denied his restraining order attached to his Immigration travel ban.

Spicer was eviscerated by funny woman, Melissa McCarthy, who appeared on Saturday Night Live. The skit went viral on television and social media networks.

Melissa McCarthy's Sean Spicer is even better than Alec Baldwin's Donald Trump on #SNL https://t.co/J6ZyqkwZkT pic.twitter.com/MfQVbW87dS — UPROXX (@UPROXX) February 5, 2017

Fox News Radio host, John Gibson, took issue with “Trump-haters in the press room and writers at Saturday Night Live” who have figured out the secret sauce (“embarrassment”) “to inflicting pain on Donald Trump.”

Gibson charged that the President should stand by Spicer the way Richard Nixon did Ronald Louis “Ron” Ziegler. Gibson pointed out how, despite the “hatred” Hollywood elites and the press had for Ziegler, Nixon stood by him during the Watergate scandal until impeachment.

Gibson lauded Donald Trump for focusing on his campaign promises, suggesting it’s where the President appears strongest. He thinks the “worst” part of his management style is when he caves in and “bails” on his people when the press and SNL make a laughingstock of his administration

“It would be a terrible mistake for President Trump to ease out Sean Spicer because the 49 high priests of the DC reporting game who sit in the press room. It’s just reality that they will try to sizzle him over a flaming grill every day. They do it because the occupant of the Oval Office is not Obama or Hillary, and because they take their role as the opposition very seriously. Therefore, it could be Sean Spicer or Jesus himself at the podium, it wouldn’t matter: snarling canines of the press room will bare their fangs.”

While a part of Sean Spicer’s current roles needs to be filled “more than ever,” a senior White House spokesperson said Donald Trump is “100 percent” behind Sean Spicer.

Share your thoughts below about this developing story.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]