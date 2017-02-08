‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Shares New Pictures Of Daughter Ensley On Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans and her daughter Ensley have been trending on Google and social media off and on since she gave birth to her on January 24 at 12:49 p.m.

Fortunately for Teen Mom 2 fans who closely follow Jenelle, she has been pretty friendly about sharing pictures of her new daughter, Ensley, on social media for the world to see. In fact, just recently, Jenelle shared three photos of a photo shoot with her, her daughter, and her boyfriend David.

The first picture of Jenelle, her boyfriend, and her daughter, captioned, “Mommy life is the best life. #Photoshoot #BabyGirl #EnsleyJolie” can be viewed below.

The picture shows Jenelle Evans sitting in a tub with her boyfriend, David, holding and feeding their daughter. Unfortunately, the Teen Mom 2 star is no stranger to criticism. It appears as if she received a pretty even mix of positive and negative comments on the picture.

“I thought milk baths were supposed to symbolize breastfeeding,” one user commented taking a jab at the fact that Jenelle claims she is breastfeeding, but the picture shows her boyfriend feeding their daughter with a bottle.

Others, however, commented on how beautiful the photo was. Some even commented on the fact that they wish they had done this after they give birth or that they plan on doing a similar photo shoot when they give birth.

The second photo from the photo shoot features Jenelle Evans and her daughter in a milk bath.

“You’re my favorite work of art.????????✨ #MilkBath #EnsleyJolie,” Jenelle captioned the photo. The picture can be viewed below.

A few of the people who commented on the photo appeared to criticize Jenelle for how involved she was with her daughter Ensley after giving custody of her son Jace to her mother. Fortunately for Evans, it appeared as if some of her fans came to her defense and commented on the fact that Jenelle has been doing great with all of her children and wants custody of Jace, but her mother, Barbara, refuses to give him back to her.

Some also questioned why Jenelle’s other two children were not in any of the pictures of the photo shoot. A large portion of the comments on the photo, however, were praises of how beautiful the picture was.

Jenelle Evans captioned the third photo from the photo shoot, “We made something so beautiful.”

The captioned was followed by tagging her boyfriend David Eason. The picture featuring Jenelle, David, and their daughter can be seen below.

For the most part, the comments on the third pic from the photo shoot appear to be more positive than the other two photos. Some commented on how beautiful their daughter was and others commented on how she looked a lot like her big brother Jace.

Jenelle even had some people slam those her criticized her for sharing so many pictures of her daughter. These individuals pointed out the fact that Jenelle was the star of a show that put most of her life out there for the world to see, so it shouldn’t be so surprising that Jenelle would continue to share so much of her life via social media.

Per US Weekly, Jenelle Evans has been pretty generous with sharing pictures of her daughter Ensley since a few days after she was born. Just two days after she was born, Jenelle shared a picture of her daughter and nicknamed her “my sugar plum”. Shortly after, media outlets started to refer to Evans’ daughter as her “sugar plum daughter.”

What are your thoughts on Jenelle Evans sharing so many pictures of her daughter on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

[Featured Image by John Parra/Getty Images]