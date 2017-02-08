Tom Hiddleston Talks Hiddleswift Romance, Why Taylor Swift Relationship Failed

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston only dated for about three months last year but that hasn’t stopped fans from talking about the “HiddleSwift” relationship. Recently, Tom decided to open up about his short fling with the “Shake It Off” singer and why they didn’t work out as a couple. Hiddleston also talked about that “I (heart) T.S.” tank top that he wore during her Fourth of July party last year and why it bothered him so much when pictures of him in the shirt surfaced in a recent GQ interview.

Tom Hiddleston recently posed for the cover of GQ magazine and in his cover story, the “Night Manager” actor opened up about his failed romance with the Taylor Swift among other things. One thing is clear about Hiddleston that was definitely clear during his interview, the English actor is very careful not to trash his exes, and that definitely goes for Taylor, whom he described as “an amazing woman.”

???????????????? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Oct 24, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

When it comes to the validity of Hiddleswift, Tom is adamant that his relationship with Taylor was completely legitimate and definitely not a publicity stunt. Many believed that the June through September coupling of Hiddleston and Swift might have been a knee-jerk PR move to help her image after Kanye West featured Taylor Swift in his song “Famous.” Many still haven’t forgotten the controversy that came with Kanye’s song and the impending feud with Taylor after she denied knowing she was about to end up in the controversial song. Nevermind that Kim Kardashian completely put her on blast by playing back a recording of their conversation.

Initially, there were claims that maybe the handsome British actor who was trying to make a name for himself on American TV might have hooked up with Taylor as a distraction. After all, the pair only dated for three short, highly publicized months. In that time, it was reported that Taylor not only met Tom’s parents but she also traveled to Australia with him while he was filming Thor: Ragnarok there.

Been working with the great Nick Park and Aardman on their hilarious new film, @earlymanmovie. He is absolutely as brilliant as you might expect. Sometimes he makes me laugh so much I have to leave the sound studio for five minutes and calm down and have another go. A photo posted by Tom Hiddleston (@twhiddleston) on Oct 20, 2016 at 3:45am PDT

It wasn’t long before the Kanye West drama blew over, and so did Taylor Swift’s relationship with Tom Hiddleston. Rumor has it that Taylor wasn’t thrilled with the way Tom treated their romance, admitting the relationship to gossip rags and not really trying to hide his feelings for the singer. However, in the end, it was Tom who did the dumping, and he says it had nothing to do with Taylor doing anything wrong.

“Taylor is an amazing woman,” Tom told GQ in the interview. “She’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

“Of course it was real.”

When it came to those awkward photos of Tom Hiddleston wearing an “I (heart) T.S.” tank top that made the rounds last year just weeks after the pair started dating, it turns out that the handsome actor has a lot to say. He tried to explain how that also wasn’t a stunt. It turns out that he just really needed a shirt and that one was available.

???? A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on May 11, 2016 at 1:03pm PDT

“The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’ ”

Out came the now-famous tank top that Tom was photographed wearing. He said that everyone laughed about it when he put it on.”I just, I was surprised. I was just surprised that it got so much attention. The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

It’s pretty obvious that all of the talk about Tom Hiddleston wearing that silly Taylor Swift tank top really bothers him. For such a serious actor, his entire relationship with Swift seemed odd, especially considering that some of her exes include Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, and Joe Jonas. It’s also very obvious based on things that Tom says about Taylor that he was in love with her and as he also admitted:

“A relationship always takes work. A relationship in the limelight takes work. And it’s not just the limelight. It’s everything else.”

Even after the Hiddleswift break up, Tom Hiddleston was still followed by paparazzi and questioned about Taylor Swift for far too long. Even now, five months after their completely non-dramatic split, fans are still curious about what happened to Tom and Taylor, but the reality is, not much happened. They just didn’t work out.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Jason Merritt/Getty Images]