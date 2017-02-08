Lisa Vanderpump And Erika Girardi On Pink Feud: What Happened After ‘RHOBH’?

Lisa Vanderpump may be the queen of Beverly Hills because she can manage three restaurants, various friendships, two reality television shows, and a happy marriage. Many people want to be Lisa, and others just want to be in her inner circle. Vanderpump has plenty of trademarks that people recognize her for, including her line of Sangria and her interior line of products. But there is one thing that Lisa is very well known for, especially when it comes to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans – her love of pink.

According to a new tweet, Lisa Vanderpump is now revealing that she owns the color pink and doesn’t really want to share it with any other housewife. Of course, her tweet is based on last night’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where the ladies traveled to Mexico and Dorit Kemsley sported a pink outfit. She was wearing a pink shirt and pink lipstick, and in a joke, Lisa Vanderpump revealed that she needed to watch out because pink was her color.

But Erika Girardi didn’t see it as funny, and during a confessional interview, Erika revealed that the joke was ridiculous and Lisa Vanderpump couldn’t just own the color pink. Bravo shared a flashback to an older scene, where Erika was wearing pink shoes and Lisa was warning her about not wearing pink because that’s her color.

“No one owns the color pink! It’s impossible to do so,” Erika Girardi revealed on Twitter, quoting herself from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills where she slammed Lisa for telling Dorit Kemsley to watch how she wears pink, even though it was meant as a joke.

“[It] belongs to me, I bought it years ago. It lives in my house, blooms in my garden and fills my closet. Sorry not sorry,” Lisa Vanderpump replied to Erika, who didn’t write anything back to Vanderpump.

It’s no secret that Erika doesn’t like it when people tell her what to do. She runs her own empire and will choose to wear pink if she wants to. Lisa and Erika could not be more different. While they are both successful women with older husbands who share their stories on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Vanderpump is a restaurateur while Girardi is a performer known around the world. But it sounds like fans would agree that Lisa owns the color pink.

“If anyone could afford to buy the color pink it would probably be Lisa lol,” one person revealed on Twitter in defense of Lisa Vanderpump, while others wrote, “No1 owns a color. It fills my closet 2 but I don’t tell my family they can’t wear it. Time 2 get rid of the ego,” and “I just love you your straight forward and take no crap I watched you last night just fabulous I love how you handle the girl.”

Surely, Lisa Vanderpump’s tweet is just a joke and she just wants to ruffle some feathers with viewers who feel that she’s being a bit pretentious. But it is interesting that Erika would tweet the quote from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, especially since she never replied to Lisa’s tweet about owning the color. Maybe this is just another reason why Erika and Lisa aren’t exactly the best of friends.

What do you think of Lisa Vanderpump joking around with Erika Girardi, saying that she can’t wear or use the color pink because it belongs to her? Do you think Vanderpump is just joking around, or do you think she would prefer that she’s the only person in the group that uses the color pink in various situations?

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]