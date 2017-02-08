‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt Quits Forrester, Begs Bill To Hire Him?

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is looking for a career change and is hoping his dad, Bill (Don Diamont) is open to the idea. Wyatt told Bill on Wednesday’s show that he decided to quit Forrester Creations because he didn’t think it was healthy being around Steffy (Jacquline McInnes Wood) all day. Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that this will be good news to Bill because he will take it as Wyatt finally coming to terms with Liam’s (Scott Clifton) engagement to his ex-wife.

According to the February 13 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Wyatt decides to quit his job at Forrester Creations. He finally accepted that his marriage to Steffy was over and didn’t want to see Steffy and Liam together anymore. For Wyatt, quitting Forrester Creations was a way to help himself get over Steffy, or he’s hoping that’s what will happen, at least.

“It’s hard for him to watch the woman he loves be with his brother,” Bold and Beautiful star Darin Brooks explained.

“It’s difficult to be around them. He can’t be with the one he loves, yet he sees Steffy all the time. Wyatt doesn’t like to lose.He did a lot for the company, and it was great while it lasted. I’m sure there’s a part of him that wishes she would change her mind and ask him to stay. That’s his mentality right now. Wyatt needs to move on, and this is the best thing he can do for himself right now.”

Bold and Beautiful preview for Wednesday, February 8 showed Wyatt asking his father for his job back at Spencer’s. He tells his dad that he can’t work at Forrester Creations with Steffy because he needs to move on. He believes that he will never move on if he’s working side-by-side with his ex-wife. Bill looked surprised but excited to have his son back working with him.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Bill will acknowledge that Wyatt is valuable to the company. They work out the details of his return, and Bill muses that it is great to have his son back working with him. Bill tells Wyatt that they both will have good things happen in their lives soon — the Spencer men will be unstoppable in 2017.

Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt is trying to move on and knows that he cannot do that working with Steffy. He wishes things were different, but Steffy made her decision and chose to be with Liam instead of him. There’s nothing he can do about it now as their divorce was finalized.

“Wyatt needs to see what else is out there,” Bold and Beautiful star Darin Brooks said.

“Wyatt definitely needs some excitement in his life right now and see what’s waiting for him around the corner — and hopefully it is something good.”

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Wyatt will meet someone new soon and Steffy may start to doubt her decision to end her marriage. Hopefully, Steffy will stay with Liam, and Bold and Beautiful writers will pair Wyatt up with a new woman. The viewers are tired of Steffy feeling conflicted about which Spencer brother to chose.

Soap Opera Digest revealed that next week a long-lost sibling would return from overseas. Bold and Beautiful fans speculate that it could be Hope Logan. She hasn’t been seen in a few months and could throw a wrench in Liam and Steffy’s wedding plans.

Bold and Beautiful fans, do you think Liam and Steffy will get married? Do you think Wyatt was right when he decided to leave Forrester Creations?

Bold and Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS daytime.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NATAS]