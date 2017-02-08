WWE Rumors: Massive Heat On Samoa Joe – Vince McMahon Not Happy After Debut

It has already been confirmed that WWE was planning on a Triple H vs. Seth Rollins match as one of the top bouts for WrestleMania 33. Last week on Monday Night Raw, Samoa Joe made his main roster debut and ended up injuring Seth in the process. Rumors are now swirling that there is a lot of heat on Joe regarding Rollins, Triple H, and the biggest pay-per-view of the year. Making matters worse is that it is Vince McMahon who appears to be the most disappointed.

As recapped by the official website of WWE, Samoa Joe made an impressive debut last week on Monday Night Raw, and it was a huge angle. The problem with his actions is that it caused an MCL tear in Seth’s knee. Now, the former world champion’s status for the big pay-per-view (PPV) in early April is in doubt.

With that injury taking place during Joe’s debut, the “Samoan Submission Machine” is now under fire and receiving a lot of heat backstage. Making matters worse in this whole situation is that the heat he’s getting is coming from none other than Vince McMahon, himself.

According to WWE Insiders, Vince McMahon is not happy about the way Samoa Joe entered the main roster scene. Taking things a step further, McMahon wasn’t planning to sign off on the Raw main event of Joe vs. Roman Reigns, and he only agreed to it because of the MCL tear suffered by Seth.

Vince did not like the idea of Reigns taking another loss with WrestleMania 33 less than two months away since he not only lost to Kevin Owens recently but was eliminated from the Royal Rumble on the same evening. Reigns is still involved in a big-time feud with Braun Strowman, and Vince has him high on his list, but he doesn’t like his superstar with three straight losses in a row.

The injury to Seth is one thing, and it isn’t like it was necessarily Joe’s fault directly, but it isn’t helping the heat on him from Vince McMahon either.

Give Me Sport is reporting that due to Rollins’ injury, WWE is having to do a lot of shuffling around with the card. This is making for a lot of extra work and added stress that wasn’t there before, and things are up in the air because it isn’t known where Seth will be by that time.

If the MCL tear isn’t that serious, the company is still moving forward with the original plans as they were scheduled. WrestleZone is reporting that even though Michael Cole and Corey Graves said Seth’s WrestleMania status was in “serious doubt,” Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says the match is still on.

“Seth is considered good for WrestleMania. So Triple H vs. Seth is on, and that’s what they’re working towards.”

As of now, the exact WrestleMania 33 plans for Samoa Joe are not known, but if the heat doesn’t come off of him soon, Vince McMahon may have him low on the card. Only time will tell, and fans will have a better idea of where Joe stands come Raw next week.

Despite what has happened in the last couple of weeks, it still seems as if WWE believes Seth Rollins vs. Triple H will happen at WrestleMania 33, but that remains to be seen. Samoa Joe is likely going to have a big match, but right now, he is rumored to have tons of heat raining down on him since his Monday Night Raw debut. Triple H will likely vouch for him and the injury to Rollins isn’t really his fault, but being on Vince McMahon’s bad side is never a good thing.

