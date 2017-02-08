Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Feud With Donald Trump Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Arnold Schwarzenegger declared last year that he would not be voting for Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election, and since that time the pair have been trading insults on social media. Last month, the actor-turned-politician took over from Donald Trump as host of Celebrity Apprentice. Now, it seems, Schwarzenegger wants to smash Trump’s face into a table!

Trump mocks Arnold Schwarzenegger's TV ratings; Arnold suggests they swap jobshttps://t.co/ZHyqa4O7ho. pic.twitter.com/1VnnkGslRf — Parshant Yadav (@pyrollse) February 8, 2017

WJLA reports that the 69-year-old actor has been the subject of many of Trump’s Twitter posts, where he mocks Schwarzenegger for his poor ratings for the new series of Celebrity Apprentice.

Last month, the 45th President of the United States wrote a scathing attack on Schwarzenegger on Twitter.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT. So much for being a movie star-and that was season 1 compared to season 14. Now compare him to my season 1. But who cares, he supported Kasich & Hillary.”

When questioned, Schwarzenegger admitted that he had to try to calm himself down before he responded to Trump’s tirade on social media.

“I said, ‘Let’s sit on it for an hour.’ I called my assistant and said, ‘I think what we really should do is request a meeting and go back to New York. And then we just smash his face into the table. And then I think we can’t do that either. I think I have to be above all of that and put him on the spot.”

Doesn't Trump realize he can never win a fight with Arnold Schwarzenegger because such a petty fight degrades the office of President? pic.twitter.com/au88QVxvWy — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) February 6, 2017

When he finally did respond, the actor wished Trump luck with his presidency and tweeted a quote from Abraham Lincoln

“Please study this quote from Lincoln’s inaugural, @realDonaldTrump. It inspired me every day I was Governor, and I hope it inspires you.”

According to Breitbart, Schwarzenegger was interviewed for Men’s Journal and openly discussed his public feud with President Trump. It seems that the ill feelings did actually begin when the now-President was scathing of the ratings drop for the New Celebrity Apprentice. Schwarzenegger took on the role after Trump became President.

Since that time, the public insults have been hurled back and forth on Twitter. Schwarzenegger publicly challenged Trump to work for all American people, just as aggressively as he previously worked for his ratings.

“I think people really reacted well to that response. I sound more presidential and more diplomatic and more elder-statesman — that’s exactly the way Donald should be.”

Unfortunately, the feud is not over. The actor strongly believes that Trump’s executive order to temporarily suspend the United States refugee admissions program makes America look stupid, and he’s not shy about saying so. And so the mud-slinging continues.

Arnold Schwarzenegger responds to President Trump's prayer breakfast comments: "Let's switch jobs" https://t.co/SKfABTTjzM pic.twitter.com/f499lnbisX — CNN (@CNN) February 3, 2017

Trump attended the annual National Prayer Breakfast earlier this month, and called Schwarzenegger a total disaster, praying for an increase in ratings for The Apprentice. Given the normally serious tone of this event, Trump’s attack on the show’s ratings made national news.

“When I ran for president, I had to leave the show. They hired a big, big movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger to take my place and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes.”

In response, Schwarzenegger suggested that perhaps he and Trump should switch jobs so people can finally sleep comfortably again. And then, simply to have the last word, Trump posted this tweet.

“Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and is even worse as the host of The Celebrity Apprentice.”

AOL reported that the actor had no intention of backing down and his response was a link to a news story from 2006, in which his own tax return details were released as part of his gubernatorial re-election bid.

Donald trump is like Arnold Schwarzenegger in the Simpsons movie pic.twitter.com/SthbJ6fBYW — Justin Spenker (@JUSTINvincible5) January 28, 2017

The purpose of sharing this link was to have a direct dig at President Trump, who, since beginning his bid for the presidency, has withheld his tax returns and details of his financial obligations. In fact, in more than 40 years Trump is the only major party presidential nominee who has refused to disclose these details.

The latest online movement calls for public protests to be held on April 15, which is Tax Day in the United States, to force Trump into releasing this information.

It’s pretty obvious that the feud between Schwarzenegger and the President is far from over.

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]