Mark Wahlberg Leaves Super Bowl Early, Says Celebs Should Stay Out Of Politics

Mark Wahlberg is a Patriots fan from way back. A Boston native, there was no way that Mark Wahlberg was going to miss out on attending the 2017 Super Bowl. But, as Fox News reported, the Deepwater Horizon actor missed out on the historic ending of this year’s Super Bowl because, like the good family man that he is, family comes first.

Mark Wahlberg took his wife Rhea Durham and their two young sons, Michael and Brendan, to cheer on their favorite team at Sunday’s Super Bowl. And from the looks of the photos posted on the actor’s Instagram account, everyone was having a great time.

Big day with my little guys. #PatsNation A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:22pm PST

With my better half. #family A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 5:31pm PST

But unfortunately, the family’s fun was short-lived as Mark Wahlberg’s youngest son wasn’t feeling well, so the whole family went home.

I had to leave the game early because my youngest son wasn't feeling well. Trust me, I would have loved to be at the stadium — but family first. Doesn't mean I don't love my Patriots too! ❤ A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:43pm PST

Despite leaving the live game, the family made the most of an unfortunate situation and watched their beloved Patriots defeat the Falcons by six points, in what proved to be the fifth title win for the Patriots.

What a game! ???????????????????? #Patriots A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 7:44pm PST

Mark Wahlberg and his family – even his young son who earlier wasn’t feeling well – watched the remainder of the game at home, and celebrated with a family photo. The Ted actor couldn’t resist gloating to some of his celebrity friends who were rooting for the Falcons, including Usher and Ludacris.

Trying to console my guy @usher. All love! A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Feb 5, 2017 at 8:33pm PST

Mark Wahlberg has acted in a number of films that have been based on real-life disasters and dramas, including The Perfect Storm, Deepwater Horizon, and The Fighter. Now, Mark Wahlberg’s latest film, Patriots Day, is based on the terrorist attacks that took place during the Boston Marathon race on April 15, 2013. Three people were killed, and 250 people were injured when two bombs were detonated during the race.

The attack was followed by a massive manhunt that lasted for three days and which ended when one of the terrorists was killed, and his accomplice brother was apprehended by the authorities. The movie particularly focuses on the events that took place in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks, and it throws light on Police Commissioner Ed Davis’ actions to hunt and arrest the terrorists. Mark Wahlberg plays the role of Sgt. Tommy Saunders, who was a part of the police team involved in the man-hunting operation.

Patriots Day was a rather personal project for Mark Wahlberg who, as a Boston native, felt emotionally connected to the residents of Boston who were affected by the tragedy. According to the Daily Mail, Mark Wahlberg spoke about how the film made him emotional even though he was overcome by a sense of pride while working in the movie.

“It’s such a small community, so everyone knew someone who was affected. I also felt a sense of pride being there. It was extremely difficult making [the] movie… it’s becoming more and more difficult to talk about it.”

After spending over two decades in the film industry, Mark Wahlberg has broadened his horizons from actor to film producer. Despite being such an influential figure in Hollywood, the Boogie Nights actor has refrained from airing his opinions on the politics of the day.

When the vast majority of Hollywood celebrities were making political statements while campaigning for their favorite politicians during the 2016 U.S. Presidential Election, Mark Wahlberg preferred to remain quiet, expressing his belief that the film industry is not able to understand the problems faced by the common person.

According to Red Alert Politics, Mark Wahlberg commented that Hollywood celebrities should not make political statements because they are not aware of the problems and expectations of everyday people.

“People aren’t listening to that anyway. They might buy your CD or watch your movie, but you don’t put food on their table. You don’t pay their bills. A lot of Hollywood is living in a bubble.”

Mark Wahlberg had earlier revealed that he would leave Hollywood behind after his retirement from the film industry as he wishes to focus on other areas other than films. As such, the Patriots Day actor views Hollywood and the film industry as a professional domain which is disconnected from the “real” world in which he was raised. According to Fox News, Wahlberg revealed that this realization has made him draw a distinction between the world of films and the real world.

“I come from the real world and I exist in the real world. And although I can navigate Hollywood and I love the business and the opportunities it’s afforded me, I also understand what it’s like not to have all that.”

[Featured Image by Patrick Smith/Getty Images]