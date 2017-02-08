Audrina Patridge Joining ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ For Season 12?

Hills alum Audrina Patridge might be headed to The Real Housewives of Orange County next season. OK! Magazine reports that producers want to infuse the show with some young blood, and Patridge is first in line.

“They want someone younger in the mix,” a source close to RHOC execs shared.

Patridge would bring a lot to the series, which is currently undergoing some major casting changes. Not only does she bring reality TV experience to the series, but she would also be a good match against RHOC vet Vicki Gunvalson.

“Vicki is intimidated by younger women, and she’ll start trouble with Audrina – exactly what the producer’s want!” the source explained.

As fans will recall, Gunvalson teamed up with newcomer Kelly Dodd last season, much to the distaste of her co-stars. Although Dodd provided a lot of drama, producers are looking for a more balanced cast member to even things out. This is where Patridge could really contribute a lot to the show.

According to All Things Real Housewives, Patridge also has connections with RHOC’s Meghan King Edmonds. In fact, Edmonds tapped Patridge for some advice before her debut on the show two seasons ago.

“I actually know Meghan. We have mutual friends and we all went to the lake together and at the time it was right before she went on the show and I was giving her advice,” Patridge shared during an interview with ET Online. “But I had no idea she was going on the Real Housewives.”

Patridge was then asked about the possibility of being a part of the show in the near future. Although she didn’t rule out a future appearance on Bravo’s hit series, Patridge definitely expressed some worry about mingling with the other cast members.

“I’m not opposed to it but I’m not gonna lie, I’d be afraid. They’re just really intense. It’s crazier than The Hills. I don’t know if I can take that. I don’t know,” she admitted. “I just feel like they’re so much older than me!”

One of my favorite dresses… along with what seems to be my go-to pose A photo posted by Audrina Patridge (@audrinapatridge) on Feb 7, 2017 at 9:17pm PST

Audrina Patridge certainly has enough experience to compete with the other women. However, her experience could also prevent her from stirring up too much drama. Although the producers believed Dodd went too far last season, they still expect each cast member to create some drama.

“I feel like they’d eat me alive, I’m scared!” she continued. “I have the experience, and I would be like, ‘OK, you guys are trying to do this to me right now, so I’m not sorry, I’m not doing it!'”

Patridge recently made the move from Los Angeles to Orange County. Although she has plenty of experience and just had her first child, Patridge was clearly hesitant about going on the show. In the end, it sounds like all the drama might prove too much for Patridge to take. Of course, her connections with Edmonds might get enough for her to at least try it out.

If Patridge joins the show, she’ll be interacting with the likes of Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, and Tamra Judge. Both Heather Dubrow and Meghan King Edmonds are not returning next year, though an official cast list has not been released.

While it isn’t clear if Patridge will join the show as a full-time cast member, Edmonds showed her friend plenty of support on social media. “YES, @AudrinaPatridge!” Edmonds recently posted.

Patridge has not confirmed the rumors about her involvement with RHOC.

Bravo has yet to announce an official premiere date for the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, though it should be released sometime in 2017.

Tell us! Would you like to see Audrina Patridge join the RHOC for Season 12? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]