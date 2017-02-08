Back On! Perrie Edwards And Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Kiss In Paris

Little Mix singer Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain appear to be back together. The singer has confirmed that she’s back on with the footballer after the two were seen fighting in public last month.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may have become Instagram official once again, reports Teen Vogue. Fans have been speculating that the two have been dating since they started following one another on social media and have been spotted out on various occasions. Until now, neither has opened up about the dating rumors, but have posted pictures of one another on their respective Instagram accounts.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer took to her Instagram account to post a picture of the couple kissing in front of the Eiffel Tower. Perrie kept her caption simple with adding the word “Him.” This comes after Perrie posted a photo of Alex and his dogs last month. But then the couple were spotted having a fight outside the Drama nightclub in London when they were photographed having a tense discussion around 3:30 a.m., reports the Daily Mail.

Him. A photo posted by Perrie Edwards ✌️???? (@perrieedwards) on Feb 5, 2017 at 12:31am PST

Edwards, 23, appeared to be serious as she exchanged words with her footballer boyfriend. Chamberlain, 23, was seen making a phone call as he hung out in the doorway. The two were also seen rocking matching black head-to-toe ensembles. Edwards wore a black leather bustier and black pants, which she paired with a black bondage style choker. Chamberlain was seen rocking a black jacket, black sweater, and black trousers.

Fans think that Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have broken up after these photos ???? https://t.co/FS9q2SbzBT — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) January 25, 2017

The nightclub was the perfect night out for the pair as it’s been rumored that Edwards wants to help Chamberlain fulfill his goals of becoming a DJ, according to an insider who spoke to The Sun.

“Perrie is encouraging it as their love of music is one of the main things they have in common. She has loads of friends in the industry who can help him out, including producers and other DJs, so she’s told him she’ll put him in touch. He’s not planning to be the next Calvin Harris, his priority is football, but he does love DJing and wants to see where it can go.”

She previously appeared to have confirmed the relationship rumors when she shared a photo of him on social media. Perrie captioned the photo with a heart-eyed emoji, showing the arsenal star smiling as he sat at the dinner table with Perrie’s Pomeranian and Alex’s beloved pooch cuddled up in the photo.

According to another report via the Daily Mail, the pop princess removed the photo shortly after they were seen arguing in public, leading to the rumors that the two have split. Edwards was previously linked to Skins star Luke Pasqualino in August 2016, but the two later split in October after they found that there was no chemistry between them, according to reports. The two were on a serious of “fun dates” together, but there was “nothing serious” going on between as Edwards chose to focus on her work commitments to Little Mix.

She was previously engaged to former One Direction star Zayn Malik until the two called it quits in August 2015. The “Pillowtalk” singer has been dating model Gigi Hadid since November 2015. It’s been alleged that many of the songs on Little Mix’s new album, including “You Gotta Not” and “F.U.” refer to Zayn, who Perrie revealed dumped her via text message.

She described their split as the “worst” time of her life in Little Mix’s new book, Our World, reports The Sun.

“It was horrible, the worst time in my life. A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me.”

What are your thoughts on Perrie Edwards’ new relationship with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured image byTim P. Whitby/Getty Images]