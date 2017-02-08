Chrissy Teigen Involved In A Hit-And-Run Accident, Luckily She’s Fine

Chrissy Teigen was involved in a hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night in Hollywood. Teigen was a passenger in the car that was hit by another driver, who took off. Luckily, the police were able to quickly track the car down, and make an arrest. Teigen was fine, and she made a joke of it on Twitter, saying that seeing some of the headlines was like reading about her death.

Chrissy was in the news this week after it was announced that she will be in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue once again, but this time, it’s post-baby, reports the Inquisitr. Teigen said at first she wanted to wear a one piece bathing suit, as it hasn’t yet been a year since she had baby Luna, but she was talked into wearing a purple bikini for the shots that were taken on the beach.

lmao it's like being alive but reading about your death. https://t.co/zUl37gEY6g — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 8, 2017

Page Six reports that luckily, Chrissy Teigen was unharmed in the accident. The driver was later apprehended, arrested, and charged with misdemeanor hit and run. This morning, Chrissy Teigen tweeted about the incident and her condition.

“Got hit by a speeding loon while turning and he fled but cops were right there. Cops who talk to E!, apparently. Not a big deal. I’m good!”

Teigen is a regular on Twitter and Snapchat, and she brought her sense of humor to what could have been a scary situation.

Chrissy Teigen tweets after hit-and-run car wreck with 'speeding loon' https://t.co/2ArSt9n6f1 via @usatoday — Delana Bennett (@DelanaTweets) February 8, 2017

E! News says that even celebrities have car accidents when they head out for a night on the town, and Chrissy Teigen is no exception. But earlier that day, Teigen was on Snapchat and shared a throwback photo of herself from when she was a baby, and the pic did look a lot like her baby Luna.

“Tell me that doesn’t look like Lu, Lu. But that’s me. That’s mama.”

Teigen has a lot going on and is awaiting the launch of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, out on Monday.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit. I haven’t shot since baby. But of course, you know that [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.”

Before the accident, Chrissy Teigen was seen out and about with husband John Legend at the Super Bowl in Houston, where as usual, she was dressed to impress.

Chrissy Teigen unscathed after being involved in hit and run car crash https://t.co/e5wMGrT8JU via @DailyMailCeleb — Keka (@AhmedAhmedkeka) February 8, 2017

But even when Teigen is dressed to impress, wardrobe malfunctions happen, says People Magazine, which covered Chrissy Teigen’s Super Bowl nip slip. Ironically, Teigen’s nip slip happened at the same event and in the same city where Janet Jackson had hers in 2004. A fan sent Teigen a video on Twitter of the moment when one of Teigen’s nipples popped out through her fishnet shirt. Teigen found humor in the situation and captioned the video for the fan, and others who saw the video or the live moment during the Super Bowl.

“Boom goes the dynamite.”

This wasn’t the first wardrobe malfunction that Chrissy Teigen has suffered at a public event, as some might recall, at the AMA awards on the red carpet, when Teigen flashed the cameras. After that event, she offered a mock apology.

“Anyone harmed mentally or physically by [her] hooha.”

Do you appreciate Chrissy Teigen’s offbeat sense of humor?

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]