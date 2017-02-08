Green Bay Packers: Five Potential 2017 NFL Draft First Round Targets

The 2017 NFL Draft is coming up quickly, and the Green Bay Packers are always known for drafting needs. They don’t normally partake in aggressive free agency approaches, which makes the draft that much more important for them. Things could change this offseason, but Green Bay still has plenty of needs to address in the draft.

Looking ahead at the draft class, there are going to be a lot of different options for the Packers with the No. 29 overall pick. Ted Thompson will have a variety of positions to pick from with the glaring number of holes on the roster.

Many believe that the Packers will move on from Eddie Lacy, which could lead to a running back being the pick. Sam Shields has been released as well, which could mean a defensive back is selected. No matter what the Packers choose to do, they should be able to find an impact player in the first round.

CB Sam Shields was released by the Packers after seven seasons with the team https://t.co/rcVZMKdQSX pic.twitter.com/YGXdv7oCjk — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) February 8, 2017

Green Bay is just a piece or two away from competing for another championship. They had an impressive run this season to make it to the NFC Championship Game, where they ran into a hot Atlanta Falcons team. Aaron Rodgers is getting older, and the Packers know that the pressure is on to put another title on the board.

All of that being said, what five players would make sense for the Green Bay Packers with their first round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft?

Christian McCaffrey, Running Back, Stanford

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey could be an option for the Packers. As the Inquisitr previously covered, McCaffrey would fit perfectly into the Green Bay offense. His ability to make plays on the ground as well as a receiver out of the backfield makes him a serious option with the No. 29 pick.

Future is now for Packers CBs Damarious Randall, Quinten Rollins https://t.co/kjXtEJVjlQ pic.twitter.com/JVcjMTotCY — Green Bay Packers (@GBPackeRRs) February 8, 2017

Teez Tabor, Cornerback, Florida

If the Packers do move on from Shields and aren’t aggressive in free agency, Teez Tabor could be exactly what their secondary needs. Tabor is a raw talent, but he has the potential to become a special corner at the next level. Last season with the Florida Gators, Tabor recorded four interceptions and broke up six passes.

Jabrill Peppers, Defensive Back, Michigan

Ted Thompson showed the willingness to take a safety and convert to a cornerback with the selection of Damarious Randall. Jabrill Peppers could be the next in that line of thinking and might be exactly the playmaker that the Green Bay defense needs. Peppers was a serious Heisman candidate, and his ability to play any defensive position will make him a dangerous player in the NFL.

Sidney Jones, Cornerback, Washington

Another potential cornerback option for the Packers is Washington’s Sidney Jones. He only had two interceptions and six defensed passes last season, but he has big potential looking ahead to the NFL Draft. Many mock drafts have the Packers taking Jones, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him end up in Green Bay when everything is said and done.

Takkarist McKinley, Defensive End, UCLA

Green Bay was woken up to the reality that they need more pass rushing this season. UCLA defensive end Takkarist McKinley could make sense for them, as he racked up 61 total tackles, 10 sacks, and three forced fumbles. McKinley is a physical freak and would help improve the Packers’ defense dramatically.

Expect to see the Packers end up with a good selection when everything is said and done. Whether they choose to fill an offensive hole or improve their defense, Green Bay is a move or two away from another Super Bowl appearance.

