Rita Ora Loves Dressing Sexy, But She Won’t Do ‘Fifty Shades’ Sex Scenes

Rita Ora loves to show off her sexy fashion sense when it comes to her photo shoots, social media posts, or street style.

The 26-year-old nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction while promoting her new movie, Fifty Shades Darker, in New York City. Ora was photographed wearing three different sexy ensembles in one day. Ora was chic and sophisticated when she rocked a ruffled black dress for her appearance on the Today show, reports Just Jared. Later that day, Ora slipped into a sheer black top and ripped jeans when she went out for lunch.

I can't with the mornings…????????‍♀️???? A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 7, 2017 at 8:20am PST

Although she wore a black coat over her shoulders, she still nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the plunging halter-style top, which came close to baring all as she chose to go braless. Rita looked like she was dressed more for date night rather than lunch with a friend since she chose to pair her look with a shiny black coat and square-toed platform shoes, reports the Daily Mail. Rita further accessorized her look with a high ponytail and dangle earrings. She even rocked full-on makeup that included peach eyeshadow, false eyelashes, and pink lipstick.

According to another report, the “R.I.P.” singer almost suffered another wardrobe malfunction when she then stepped out in a white dress shirt by Bec & Bridge and matching pants by Manning Cartell. The plunging neckline brought a lot of attention to Ora’s neckline since she still didn’t wear a bra, according to Express. She paired the outfit with nude pointed-toe pumps and kept her signature blonde tresses up in a high ponytail. She also wore gold hoop earrings and kept her makeup neutral this time.

Last RUN ????????✌???? A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 7, 2017 at 5:34pm PST

Later that week, the actress put on a cheeky display as she left a photography studio, claims the British tabloid. Rita exposed more than she intended to since her tight leggings went sheer under the camera flashes, leaving her derriere fully exposed. She teamed her workout look with a gray Adidas tank and a black sports bra, as well as a pair of white sneakers.

Going to the gym like lol A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 5, 2017 at 1:04pm PST

She is reprising her role as Mia Grey in the new Fifty Shades Darker and was seen at the film’s premiere alongside stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan. The follow-up to 2015’s Fifty Shades of Grey will show Christian Grey seducing Anastasia Steele back into his life, but once they get back together, the businessman’s past comes to get him and tear them apart.

Rita Ora says she feels lucky that she did not have to do any “crazy” sex scenes in the upcoming film. The singer-turned-actress teased about the sex scenes in the new movie, saying that she’s glad to be not the one who’s doing them, according to a report via the HindustanTimes.com.

“We got dark. I mean Dakota and Jamie definitely got darker so we’ll see how it goes. I play Mia so luckily I didn’t have any crazy sex scenes,” Ora said.

Excited to make my return as Mia Grey! #FiftyShadesDarker – in theaters February 10 ❤ A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 25, 2017 at 11:32am PST

The sequel will also dive deeper into Christian Grey’s life and the songstress said she was happy to be part of the experience of bringing the popular books onto the small screen.

“Being a part of the whole thing, the masquerade ball, seeing when Jamie goes missing and we all think he’s passed away and we’re in the house and we’re stressing out,” Ora continued. “It’s real life you know, you really have to manifest that’s really happening and it’s just so cool to see everybody and know how hard we worked and that we really just kind of did it.”

While Rita loves to show off her sexy style and tease her fans on social media, it doesn’t look like she will be doing any sex scenes anytime soon.

