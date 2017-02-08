Carole Radziwill To Take On Luann De Lesseps: ‘RHONY’ Storyline To Heat Up?

Carole Radziwill has filmed The Real Housewives of New York for a couple of seasons, but some people think that she’s becoming too boring for the show. Radziwill is often taking a backseat to the drama, and Bethenny Frankel has even talked about how boring her friend can be. They have become close while filming The Real Housewives of New York, but Bethenny has often talked about Radziwill, complaining that she often wants to stay home and get take-out rather than go out and have fun. So, what can she offer on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York?

According to a new tweet, Carole Radziwill’s role on the show isn’t exactly welcomed by viewers, especially because of her behavior lately. Sources have stepped forward to say that Radziwill wants to reignite her feud with Luann de Lesseps, which started when Carole met Adam Kenworthy. Now, Radziwill wants to bring up Thomas’ cheating from last year and use some footage against her.

A tweet surfaced online that had a link to an article claiming Carole Radziwill was ready to take down Luann de Lesseps on this upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York.

A Twitter user called RealHousewives101 wrote, “Because she’s irrelevant & Luann is the only thing that gets her airtime… She had absolutely nothing last season. So done w/Carole.”

I slept like a baby. Somethings just work. #dirtylemon #slumberparty #staycation #breakfastinbed #ludlowhotel A photo posted by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:36am PST

“Dump Carole, she’s boring and gives nothing to the show,” one person wrote in reply to the tweet, where others added, “agreed Carole is so boring – she doesn’t party, she’s not funny, etc,” and “Carole needs to move out of the United States. Have u seen her nasty comments?”

The report that the Twitter user commented on linked back to an original article by Radar Online, where sources reveal details about some footage where Luann is slamming her husband. This was taped before the wedding, around the time where she was working on rebuilding her trust with him. He had been caught cheating, and she wasn’t thrilled about it.

Last year, all of the ladies questioned whether Luann’s decision to marry Thomas was a good idea. It’s no secret that they were all shocked after he was caught cheating. Luann was more concerned about how they would look as a couple rather than his betrayal. And before the wedding, she was caught on tape slamming her soon-to-be husband.

“Like every bride, LuAnn was having doubts just before her wedding,” the source revealed to Radar Online, adding, “What made things worse was that she had caught her husband-to-be cheating.”

“LuAnn was worried that it would happen again and called her friend to get advice,” the source continued, sharing that Carole Radziwill wants to make this tape part of her storyline.

I'm revisiting my favorite sweatshirt. Love it!! Remember, Stop Talking. and my Stay Rad Tee? ????????Link in bio to get them on sale for Christmas. ???? A photo posted by Carole Radziwill (@caroleradziwill) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:59pm PST

“Somehow that private conversation made it into the hands of cast member Carole Radziwill! Carole has never been a great girlfriend to the Countess and was searching for a storyline for next season of the show,” the source told Radar Online, adding, “Let’s just say that Carole didn’t keep the news secret.”

It would be interesting for Carole Radziwill to bring up the cheating rumors once again, especially since the ladies didn’t get too many answers last year. But now that Luann is married to Thomas, she may shut down any stories and might shut down Radziwill if she brings up old interviews or conversations.

What do you think of Carole Radziwill’s plan to confront Luann de Lesseps? Are you surprised that viewers are not thrilled with Carole on the show and would prefer that she wasn’t resigned?

[Featured Image by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for Us Weekly]