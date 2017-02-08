Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Tony Romo Could Be Traded To One Of These Four Teams

The Dallas Cowboys have a number of moves to make in the offseason with the hope of improving enough to make it to the Super Bowl next year. They don’t have a lot of work to do, but one of the most pressing matters is trading away quarterback Tony Romo. Dak Prescott owned the team in his rookie season after Romo went out due to another injury, and he has been made expendable, but where is he possibly going to end up?

It is really no surprise that Tony Romo will not be with the Cowboys next season as Prescott is their franchise quarterback and the future of the team. The only thing is that Romo has a rather hefty contract and trading him away won’t be the easiest thing in the world to do, but some teams are going to bit.

A number of teams could use a veteran quarterback with his kind of talent and leadership skills, but not many can afford him. ESPN’s Adam Schefter joined Sports Day, and he specifically discussed Romo and which teams he could very well play for in 2017.

The NFL season has been over less than a week since Super Bowl LI’s dramatic finish, but it won’t be long until the whispers of a Tony Romo trade turn into screams. Schefter was asked about possible trade locations for the signal-caller and when more may be known about his ultimate destination.

“In Indianapolis for the scouting combine in a few weeks is the first time you’ll really hear some connections and links for him about where he might go. That’s usually where a lot of the conversations take place. It’s [where] everyone’s talked about: Houston, Denver, Kansas City- I think those teams should be in play. Chicago. Beyond those four teams right there, it’s hard for him to find a place.”

None of those teams are big surprises when it comes to where Romo may end up, but it will all boil down to what they can give the Dallas Cowboys.

Trevor Siemian led the Denver Broncos last season after Peyton Manning retired and Brock Osweiler left for the Houston Texans. He recently told Pro Football Talk that the team was already made aware of an “open quarterback competition” coming in the offseason, but he said it doesn’t scare him.

Speaking of Osweiler, he was not doing a bad job in Houston for a while, but he ended up being benched in mid-December for Tom Savage. That now means the QB competition for the Texans is wide open as well and their starter for next season is not yet set in stone.

The official website of the NFL reported that the Kansas City Chiefs might seriously look into making the trade and receiving Romo from the Cowboys. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not overly committed to Alex Smith being the team’s starting quarterback next year, and they are said to be looking for an upgrade at the position.

In Chicago, the Bears may still owe Jay Cutler a lot of money, but it should come as no surprise that they’re pretty much done with him. Trading for Romo would make a lot of sense and improve their offense, but the team would need to figure out how to get rid of Cutler’s huge contract at the same time.

The year 2016 was fantastic for the Dallas Cowboys, and they were ever so close to heading to the Super Bowl with two rookies leading their offense. Now, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have one season under their belts, and the veteran Tony Romo will hope to find success elsewhere. Trade rumors are swirling and more could be known by the scouting combine later this year, but will he end up with the Texans, Chiefs, Broncos, or Bears?

[Featured Image by Tom Pennington/Getty Images]