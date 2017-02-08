WWE Rumors: Latest On WrestleMania Returns Of Hulk Hogan, Batista, Trish, More!

WWE rumors and speculation seem to be growing headed into WrestleMania 33 this year amidst rumors that WWE may be planning a secret comeback for a number of its former top mega-stars.

Hulk Hogan, of course, would logically be at the top of that list.

The WWE’s top star of the 1980’s and 90’s — and the focal point of the first nine WWE WrestleMania events — has essentially been banished from the promotion since controversial video surfaced as evidence in his court proceedings with Gawker Media in which Hogan was shown to repeatedly use the N- word in a taped conversation.

Although none of Hogan’s former WWE colleagues would ever condone his use of the language, most of Hulk’s peers were quick to point out that the video was recorded unknowingly and at a difficult time personally for him. Hogan, after all, had been coming off of a difficult divorce at the time and his son Nick was still in prison for the automobile accident that led to his close friend’s death.

WWE rumors now indicate that the company, since deciding to cut ties with Hogan in 2015, have reportedly cooled down on the idea of keeping him away forever.

Some cite evidence of the WWE Network’s continued use of Hulk Hogan in its programming — something it had essentially halted two years ago — while others point to WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon’s recent statements during a WrestleMania 33 press conference, per the Daily Star.

Hulk Hogan, himself, was quick to deny the rumors that he was in talks for a WWE return, stating only that no such negotiations have occurred. Of course, Hogan would be unlikely to spoil the news of such talks, unlike how Hulk’s daughter Brooke told TMZ such in November.

Are WWE rumors of a Hulk Hogan return premature? Only time will tell.

Another man whom some fans hope might be making his way back to the company by WrestleMania is Dave Batista.

The six-time WWE / World Champion left WWE amidst creative differences not too long after WrestleMania 30 in 2014. Batista, it is believed, had been promised a title run headed into his featured appearance as Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy film release that Summer.

For his own part, Batista has been very outspoken regarding his treatment by WWE officials when he returned in 2014.

“Fans hoping to see Batista return to WWE after his brief and troubled 2014 run may want to temper their expectations,” noted the Inquisitr recently. “The Animal took to… suggest that he might not ever come back to WWE if asked to return.”

Of course, with Batista set to reprise his starring role as Drax in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 film release in May, the timing of a WWE return to promote the movie at WrestleMania in April does seem at least somewhat promising.

WWE rumors also point toward a return by former Attitude Era star, WWE Hall of Famer, and former seven-time WWE Women’s Champion Trish Stratus.

Stratus, who is widely regarded as one of the best women’s title-holders of all time, would logically be involved in some manner in Charlotte Flair’s match for the current WWE Women’s title.

Recently, the Inquisitr noted, per “sources,” that:

Trish Stratus is one of those luminaries that the WWE has contacted for a spot at WrestleMania 33. The former women’s champion just recently gave birth, so her status remains unclear. However, if Trish can make it in time for WrestleMania 33 then it could be a really big boost for the budding women’s division for the year 2017.

Of course, come WrestleMania time, no set of WWE rumors is bigger than speculation that fans might once again see The Rock in the ring for the company’s big show. Last year, in fact, The Rock made a surprise WrestleMania return to pin Erick Rowan of The Wyatt Family in record time.

Now, with the eighth installment in his Fast film franchise set for a theater release in April, it seems logical that The Rock might schedule some time for a surprise cameo at WrestleMania 33 in Orlando.

Of course WWE rumors of any of the above stars returning in time for WrestleMania this year would be huge news on the Internet. Fans the world over are anxiously anticipating what sort of surprises WWE might have in store for the show.

[Featured Image by Mike Dupre/Getty Images for Hope Children’s Home]