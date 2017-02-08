Van Halen For Super Bowl 52? Eddie Van Halen’s Dog Thinks So

Van Halen could headline the Super Bowl 52 halftime show next year — if Eddie Van Halen’s dog has anything to do with it, that is. Radio station Big 100 reported that Eddie Van Halen’s wife, Jane, who’s also his publicist, is already lobbying for Van Halen to perform at the high-profile NFL halftime show next February. And Mrs. Van Halen is even using the couple’s dog, Kody, for support.

Both Janie and Kody Van Halen posted this message to various social media sites shortly after Super Bowl 51 ended.

“OK. Let’s make it happen. #VanHalenforSB52 Everybody tweet it out!” the Pomeranian pup posted, while his owner did the same.

Rock music fans would love to see Van Halen take on the Super Bowl halftime show. For the past few years, the buzzworthy halftime show has featured a hefty helping pop music acts, including Katy Perry, Beyonce, Destiny’s Child, Madonna, and this year’s headliner, Lady Gaga. While bands like the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Coldplay have also taken the stage as part of ensemble halftime shows, it has been years since a rock band has solely headlined the Super Bowl. In fact, you would have to go back to 2010’s performance by The Who to find a rock band that had a solo Super Bowl slot.

Rumors about Van Halen playing the Super Bowl seem to be an annual tradition, but if enough fans show support, this time the idea could really take off. In 2012, original Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth addressed the rumors in an open letter posted on the fansite Van Halen News Desk. At the time, the Van Halen frontman denied that the band has been asked to perform at the show, but he admitted they would readily accept the invite.

“That honor has not been bestowed upon us at this time, though it is one we would accept in a NY minute,” Roth wrote. “Playing at the Super Bowl is a veritable holy grail of musical recognition, a highly prized rite of passage for (game-changing) artists.”

Of course, if Van Halen is asked to play the Super Bowl, the next hot topic would revolve around the band’s lineup. Some people think Van Halen is not Van Halen without current lead singer Roth, while others think former frontman Sammy Hagar should make a return. In addition, longtime Van Halen fans are also still mourning the ousting of original bassist Michael Anthony.

While it would be must-see Super Bowl TV if they all came together, if history is any indication, the two lead singers would probably never agree to share the Van Halen stage — even for a special occasion like the big game. In 2002, after a bizarre joint tour by the Van Halen lead singers, Hagar told Guitar World that the original Van Halen frontman is difficult to work with.

“It could have been a heck of a lot better,” Hagar said of the duo’s Best of Both Worlds Tour. “Dave’s an unreasonable guy. He’s a not a cool guy, he’s not a fun guy.”

“Boy, I hate to ever say I’m sorry I did something, so I can’t say I’m sorry I did it,” Sammy added. “But I certainly wouldn’t do it again, let’s put it like that.”

Hagar has been vocal about the fact that he doesn’t think Diamond Dave can even sing any of the songs from his era of Van Halen, which stretched from 1985 to 1996.

As for Roth, he has flat-out refused to perform any songs from the Van Hagar years. Roth made his comments at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

“Well, there’s a credibility issue there,” Roth said of his Van Halen predecessor. “Good, bad or in the middle, you know Roth means it; the other guy doesn’t. And that’s why it sold half as well — literally… Never did better than half. And why would you bring that into the proceedings? This hamburger don’t need no helper. Ain’t no rehearsing pants in my closet.”

