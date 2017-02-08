‘Beauty And The Beast’ Makeup Line Released By L’Oreal

Thousands are in eager anticipation of Disney’s upcoming movie Beauty and the Beast. L’Oreal Paris has partnered up with Disney to create a makeup line that reflects the upcoming movie sensation.

Beauty and the Beast is anticipated to be a remake of the classic Disney 1991 release, with a few twists. Starring Emma Watson, the film follows the traditional fairy tale originally published in 1740 by Gabrielle-Suzanne Barbot de Villeneuve. When the trailer for the 2017 version was released May 2016, fans of the 1991 film were ecstatic.

In many ways, young parents who were children when the 1991 movie was released are excited to hopefully have the opportunity to now share this beloved Beauty and the Beast story they’ve come to know and love in the new 2017 live-action Disney movie with their children. Beauty and the Beast is set to be released in the United States on March 17, 2017.

The Beauty and the Beast makeup line will include seven lipsticks along with nail polish pairings to match each lipstick. Each lipstick and nail polish pairing is named after a character in the upcoming Disney film. The makeup will be sold individually and as an entire limited-edition collection.

All of the lipsticks are part of L’Oreal’s Color Riche Lipstick collection, and the nail polishes are Color Oil Enamel. The lipstick and nail polish color chosen for Belle is none other than a gorgeous bright ruby red. The lipstick color chosen for the Beast is also a red, but more of a deep burgundy and cocoa hue; the nail polish for the Beast is a gorgeous royal blue.

Other lipstick and nail polish colors include the beloved characters Mrs. Potts, the candlestick Lumiere, the clock Cogsworth, the feather duster Fifi, and the mystical rose. For Mrs. Potts, the color chosen is a precocious periwinkle pink.

The Beauty and the Beast Lumiere lipstick is a more of a dusty rose that leans to the perfect nude shade; the nail color is a soft baby pink. Cogsworth’s chosen color is orange-red; Fifi gets a plum color for the lipstick and nail polish. The mystical rose also has a red rose lip color paired with a metallic grey nail polish.

Unfortunately, this L’Oreal Paris makeup line for the Beauty and the Beast film is only available in Europe! It will be available on Amazon Italy February 9. According to Allure, a representative of L’Oreal Paris revealed that the Beauty and the Beast limited edition collection will only be sold in Europe.

Currently, the Amazon Italy seller states that they will not ship internationally. It is rumored that the collection will eventually also be available to ship internationally, however this will surely come at the cost of a much more expensive shipping rate.

Many are concerned that the hype around Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is simply that: hype. Many avid Disney fans, however, feel that the movie will certainly live up to expectations, and perhaps even exceed them. The

In an interview with Total Film Magazine, Emma Watson stated her reasons for accepting the starring role in Beauty and the Beast.

“I didn’t know they were going to make Beauty and the Beast at the time I turned down Cinderella,” Emma told Total Film. “But when they offered me Belle, I just felt the character resonated with me so much more than Cinderella did. She remains curious, compassionate and open-minded. And that’s the kind of woman I would want to embody as a role model, given the choice,” according to Hello Magazine.

Fans are hopeful that the line will come to the United States by the time the movie hits theaters in March.

