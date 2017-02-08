‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Casting: Which Ex-Housewife Is Returning?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is really going to stir things up this season. They have decided to bring back a past cast member, who will bring the drama for sure. Us Magazine shared the news about who will be returning to the series. There has been some talk about this in the past, but it looks like it is finally going to happen. Two sources are now confirming that Danielle Staub will be back next season. That will more than likely mix things up on the show.

Andy Cohen was asked about it on January 17, and he would only say is that there were “discussions.” Andy didn’t confirm or deny that Danielle would be coming back, which is pretty telling. Bravo isn’t giving a comment at this time. If it happens, it will occur during Season 8 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Back when Danielle Staub was on the show, she couldn’t get along with Teresa Giudice. These two didn’t always see eye to eye, and when Teresa flipped a table, Danielle was part of the reason. Bringing her back on the show could cause a bit of drama between these two. Danielle left the show after Season 2, but they have talked a lot about her coming back over the years.

Since being on the show, Danielle Staub had done a lot of things. She wrote a book called The Naked Truth and appeared on the VH1 series Famous Food. Danielle also found love with 65-year-old businessman Marty Caffrey. Things would be a lot different for Danielle being on the show now.

Everyone will expect drama between Teresa Giudice and Danielle Staub on the show, but that isn’t going to be the case at all. These two have worked through their issues, and it looks like they are even friendly now. Not long ago, Danielle shared that they had been to yoga together and were working through things. Here is what she revealed.

“We reconnected and it has been so natural and great. Today was the first time I have seen her in all these years. She reached out to me a few weeks ago to talk and catch up on our families.”

Back in January, Hollywood Life shared that Danielle was sharing some of her thoughts on RHONJ. At the time, she said that she would love to come back to the show, but she had to leave it up to Andy Cohen and Bravo. It sounds like Danielle Staub was just waiting for an answer. She wasn’t able to confirm if they were talking, but did say Teresa wants her back.

Danielle said, “Me and Teresa [Giudice, 44] have a great alliance now, and I think that’s a wonderful thing for people to discover and see.”

She feels like Jacqueline should be worried about her coming back, though. Here is what Danielle Staub had to say.

“If someone’s going to continue to attack my demeanor and my dignity, I’ll give it right back. Because there’s no reason to be talking about me and literally, you [Jacqueline] have a job because of me, partially. You should be thanking me, instead of tearing at me… If I were to be asked back, [which we don’t know], she should be a little scared. I know her history, and I’d be very happy to share it.”

Are you surprised to hear that Danielle Staub should be returning next season? Do you think that she is a good addition to The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast?

