Kristen Doute Furious With Katie Maloney Haters: ‘You Have No Clue’

Kristen Doute has been labeled a mean girl on this season of Vanderpump Rules, but Kristen doesn’t see herself as a mean person. Instead, Doute sees herself as a loyal friend, as she has defended Katie Maloney from the very first episode, where Lala Kent kept talking about Katie’s weight gain. The discussion quickly turned into one of body-shaming and fat-shaming, which spilled onto social media. While Lala said some things that were harsh and uncalled for, Kristen and her friends didn’t exactly handle the drama the best way possible.

According to a new tweet, Kristen Doute is now revealing that she’s tired of hearing the same tweets every week from Vanderpump Rules viewers who are critical of her behavior on the show. It’s no secret that Doute doesn’t like Lala Kent, but she doesn’t like people who speak their minds to her friends either. So on this season of the show, Doute has argued with Scheana Shay and stands by Katie, who recently got into an argument with the newly separated Shay.

“I’m SO f*cking over everyone hating on Katie. Have a heart and cut the sh*t. You actually have no clue what you’re talking about #PumpRules,” Kristen Doute revealed on Twitter this week after she continued to face harsh criticism from Vanderpump Rules fans.

I'm smiling, she's living, she's golden ✨ #pumprules A photo posted by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:07pm PST

“Thank you sister. We’ve been through it all but so glad we found our way back to each other #Sisterhood,” Katie replied to Kristen Doute, thanking her for her support.

Kristen replied, “You smell like pine needles and have a face like sunshine.”

It sounds like Katie is thankful for the support she’s received from Kristen, especially since she felt a bit insecure over the summer last year. Maloney was trying to plan her wedding, and things didn’t exactly go well for her. She kept getting into fights with her now-husband, Tom Schwartz, and they argued about the price of their wedding and their lack of sex. And it sounds like some viewers are not happy watching Katie be a bridezilla and putting Tom through painful conversations that could have been avoided. And now, some people are asking Doute to please tell Katie to treat Tom right, even though they have been married for over six months.

“Then tell your girl to get a grip. She is reaching Bridezilla levels,” one person wrote to Doute about Katie Maloney, who is sharing her journey to get married on Vanderpump Rules.

Kristen replied, “I’m sorry I missed meeting you at the wedding, doll,” hinting that she was good enough to get an invite.

“This comment coming from u is priceless considering u weren’t there during the proposal & almost missed the wedding yourself,” another person wrote to Doute, to which Kristen replied, “So you’re saying I missed Sandoval’s birthday party and helped them plan their wedding. Does your dealer give refunds?”

@fiftyshadesmovie masquerade ball+premiere ???? shoutout to @pucker_and_pout for a killer party ????#pumprules A photo posted by kristendoute (@kristendoute) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:01pm PST

It sounds like Kristen Doute is fighting back with harsh and pointless comments, including making the assumption that her Twitter followers are doing drugs. Of course, Doute has always been labeled the crazy one on the show after her multiple meltdowns over her relationship with Tom Sandoval during the earlier seasons of Vanderpump Rules. But now that she’s in a happy relationship, Kristen is using her energy to defend her friends and she’s taking on every Twitter follower that comes her way.

What do you think of Kristen Doute’s loyalty to her friend Katie Maloney? Do you think people are too aggressive with her, or do you think she deserves the harsh tweets and criticism because of the way she’s treated her Vanderpump Rules co-stars?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images]