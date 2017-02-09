Melissa McCarthy Weight Loss 2017: ‘Ghostbusters’ Actress Slimmer Than Ever!

The Melissa McCarthy weight loss 2017 success story is already inspiring other dieters. The Ghostbusters actress now has a tiny waist, and a totally new figure. Whether accepting an award at the recent People’s Choice Awards or imitating Sean Spicer on the recent SNL, McCarthy looks absolutely transformed. How much weight has she now lost and how did she lose all of those pounds?

Melissa McCarthy has now lost over 75 pounds and she lost it the weight the steady and sensible way: with diet and exercise.

The diet part consists of a low-carb diet, high-fat and high-protein diet, according to Foods 4 Better Health. This diet has become very popular as the protein and fat keep the dieter constantly feeling satisfied.

So, what does Melissa eat in a typical day? The site lists a sample menu plan that has played a huge part in this steady weight loss.

“For breakfast, McCarthy consumes four scrambled egg whites with grilled chicken and a cup of mixed veggies. She also eats a green smoothie with almond milk, spinach, apple, chia seeds, and kale.” “For a snack around 11 a.m., she has wild cod with steamed broccoli and a cup of green tea.” “Lunch includes grilled chicken breast, a quinoa blend with carrots, celery, and red peppers, and some green tea.” “Dinner is steamed veggies and grass-fed beef with half an avocado. As a snack after dinner, she might eat some raw almonds and ground turkey with hot sauce.”

The exercise part is HIIT (high intensity interval training). She does a variety of exercises. Enlisting the help of a personal trainer, the actress was put on an exercise plan that would help burn calories, strengthen her body, while keeping her from getting bored and giving up. She may jump rope, then do martial arts, or squats and use the rowing machine. The variety challenges different muscles to engage and get stronger, as well as keep boredom at bay, unlike walking on a treadmill everyday.

The Spy actress also credits a “super-boring life” as part of her weight loss regiment. The busy mother of two has stated that she goes to bed early, so that she gets plenty of rest for her muscles to regenerate. An added bonus is that if she is sleeping, then she is not eating some of those late night goodies that could keep her from losing weight.

“The real secret is a super-boring life. You go to bed at 7:30[pm]. That’s the trick.”

As she continues with her weight loss journey, Melissa McCarthy told Redbook that girls and women need to accept their body and embrace who they are, as being healthy is most important. As the mother of two daughters, Vivian and Georgette, she certainly must think of them and their own self worth in respect to weight, or suffer from a distorted body image.

“There’s an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what.5% of the human race looks like. It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody’s healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have.”

Health and good self esteem are at the core of what Melissa believes in. When she spoked to GH five years ago, way before she started to see results in her weight loss journey, The Heat actress made it clear that despite her weight, she was “weirdly healthy” and she refused to put herself down because of the extra weight.

“But I am weirdly healthy, so I don’t beat myself up about it — it wouldn’t help, and I don’t want to pass that on to my girls.”

Outspoken about the culture of comparison, McCarthy is tired of the body shaming and comparisons between each other.

“With women, there’s this constant weird cultural thing where we’re always supposed to be comparing ourselves with one another. Who wore it best? Whose butt’s better? Instead, how about if everyone wins? How intensely boring would it be if we were all the same?”

McCarthy, who has added fashion design into her talent pool and owns her own designer brand called MelissaMcCarthySeven7, explained that her philosophy around her clothing line and how feeling good about what you wear starts a positive domino effect.

“A good portion of women in America are size 14 and higher. I just try to make clothing that’ll make all women feel really good….When I feel good about my clothes, I’m more patient with my kids. I don’t beep at the guy in his car texting in front of me. I look at the world a little differently. The small happy moments add up. A little bit of joy goes a long way.”

Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss success has inspired many fans that they could also lose weight. Like any of us that have struggled with dieting, McCarthy told Good Housekeeping, several yeas ago, that she wishes that the pounds would melt away and she was instantly a size six!

“Sometimes I wish I were just magically a size six and I never had to give [my weight] a single thought. It’s something I’m always working on.”

Has Melissa McCarthy’s weight loss inspired you?

