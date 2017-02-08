‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans Are Positive A Meredith And Alex Romance Is Happening!

It’s a dream come true for Grey’s Anatomy fans! After months of waiting, it looks like Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) finally hooked up — and fans couldn’t be more excited. Did they really get together on the latest episode?

According to Us Magazine, last week’s installment strongly hinted that Meredith and Alex hooked up. Following Meredith’s day-long search for Alex in jail, she went home to find Alex was taking a nap in her bed. Alex told Meredith that he’d been there all day, and that’s when the sparks began to fly.

Meredith shoved Alex back into bed and the screen went dark.

“All day?” Meredith is heard asking.

“All day,” Alex responded as the episode ended.

It isn’t clear if Meredith and Alex actually did anything, but Cinema Blend reports that fans are convinced something happened. In fact, many fans took to social media to tell the world what they thought about Grey’s Anatomy’s newest hookup.

“And that’s right he’s home #MerLex,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “I ship it so damn hard since they took my #MerDer…”

“Like. Try to tell me they didn’t have sex after this. TRY. #MERLEX,” another fan wrote in response on Twitter.

While Grey’s Anatomy fans are convinced that Meredith and Alex are together, there are still a lot of unanswered questions about Alex’s fate. According to Movie Fone, the biggest mystery remaining is whether DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) dropped the assault charges. The episode hinted that DeLuca dropped the charges, especially considering how Alex was in Meredith’s house and not in a jail cell.

DeLuca, however, never came out and said that he dropped the case. Even when he had a chat with Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) he didn’t outright say that Alex was in the clear. Further, why didn’t Alex call everyone and tell them the good news? Why all the secrecy?

The fact that Alex was at Meredith’s home could also mean that he didn’t take the plea deal. At the end of the fall finale, Alex was struggling with taking the plea deal or fighting the case altogether. Either way, it was clear that Alex was facing a long and arduous court battle that would have lasting effects on his medical career.

Even if Alex is out of jail, it still isn’t clear if he’ll return to the hospital. At the same time, he obviously still has feelings for Jo (Camilla Luddington), who might be carrying his child. Will they rekindle their romance?

At this point, there isn’t enough evidence to determine what is happening between Alex and Meredith. The promo trailer for the next episode, “None of Your Business,” doesn’t even include Alex at all and the official synopsis makes no mention of the new hookup.

“Maggie gets a surprise visit from her mother at the hospital,” the synopsis reads. “Bailey has to make a difficult decision when one of the attendings refuses to work with Eliza, and Stephanie gets caught up in Owen and Amelia’s personal drama.”

That being said, ET Online reports that the trailer hints that Alex didn’t take the plea deal.

The trailer features a conversation between Meredith and Maggie where the latter asks, “Are you in hiding?”

Does this mean Meredith is harboring a fugitive? It would explain why Alex didn’t call Meredith and tell her the good news and why everyone was so secretive about the case. Of course, fans will have to wait until the coming episode to finally get some answers. At the very least, it looks like all the MerLex shippers finally got their wish.

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy air Thursday nights on ABC, check out a sneak peek from the next all-new episode below.

[Featured Image by ABC]