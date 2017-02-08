‘Love & Hip Hop’: Remy Ma And Papoose Open Up About Ectopic Pregnancy [VIDEO]

Anyone who has been watching Season 7 of Love & Hip Hop: New York knows that Papoose really wants to have a baby with Remy Ma. Papoose has been asking Remy to get pregnant since she got out of jail in 2014. Despite a career that has taken her “All The Way Up” in a very short period, Remy finally gave in and got pregnant with Papoose’s child only to find out weeks later that she was suffering from an ectopic pregnancy and had to have surgery. Now the LHHNY couple has been opening up about the ectopic pregnancy experience and how it affected each of them, most recently on an episode of The Real.

The LHHNY couple has been together for many years and Papoose even stayed by Remy’s side during her incarceration. After being jailed for six years after a conviction for shooting a friend during a dispute, Remy came out ready to pick up her rap career right where she left it and has been putting out hits ever since.

While both Remy Ma and Papoose have children, they don’t have children together. Although Papoose really did put the pressure on Remy to get pregnant and have his baby, he has made it clear to her since the ectopic pregnancy that he will love her whether they make a baby together or not.

Remy Ma’s ectopic pregnancy was shared on Love & Hip Hop: New York a couple of episodes back. After several episodes of watching Remy and Papoose go back and forth over baby making, she finally caved and told the “Hold The City Down” rapper that she was pregnant with his child. It was a very touching moment in LHHNY television and those who watch the show know that there is way more ratchet than heartwarming and this was a very special moment.

US???? #BlackLove #MeetTheMackies #RemyMa RemyMafia A photo posted by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Jan 23, 2017 at 5:24pm PST

Unfortunately, later in the same episode we saw Remy Ma in a hospital bed, hooked up to monitors. Faster than the viewers could even spread her pregnancy news, Remy revealed that her pregnancy was ectopic and the baby had been lost. Not only that but because of the ectopic pregnancy, she had to have her fallopian tube removed. As she explained to Papoose, they would no longer be able to get pregnant on their own.

Remy Ma shared on The Real that she had experienced an ectopic pregnancy previously. When she was a teenager, she got pregnant and suffered the same way that she did with his most recent pregnancy. The result was that she had to have a fallopian tube removed. Now the LHHNY star has been forced to removed both fallopian tubes and cannot get pregnant with out in vitro fertilization.

Now it’s clear that Papoose really loves Remy and the ectopic pregnancy news crushed him as well as her. While talking about the pregnancy loss on The Real, Papoose compared their experience to a roller coaster ride. “So I was devastated about my child, but I was praying, ‘I hope my wife is gonna be okay,'” he shared.

Watch as Remy Ma and Papoose share their story and explain their grief on The Real in the YouTube clip below.

Now keep in mind that Love & Hip Hop: New York fans just heard about Remy Ma and Papoose’s struggle with ectopic pregnancy over the last few weeks. Considering that Remy told everyone that she was pregnant last year at the LHHNY Season 6 reunion show. As with most big moments on the VH1 reality show, the cast is made to keep quiet about what they are going through before when the episode airs so Remy and Papoose had to keep their sadness to themselves for several months before finally opening up.

What is really touching is the way Papoose has been handling the whole ordeal. The Brooklyn rapper really has been hurting in the wake of his wife’s pregnancy drama and for a long time, he admitted that he held it all in. That’s no big surprise since he couldn’t really talk about Remy’s pregnancy outside of his immediate family due to the Love & Hip Hop: New York taping. Now he has really been opening up to everyone about how he has been feeling, including Remy Ma.

Despite the devastating pregnancy drama that the Love & Hip Hop couple have endured while trying to add to their family, it looks like Remy Ma and Papoose’s baby making plans are still on. Even though Remy has to undergo in vitro in order to give Papoose the child that he has been wishing for, it looks like a challenge that she is willing to accept.

[Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]