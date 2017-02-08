Kim DePaola Furious With ‘RHONJ’ Cast? ‘Bring It On. I Promise You Will Lose’

Kim DePaola has never been a full-time housewife on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, but she has always made quite the impression on viewers. While some people hate her for being disrespectful and rude to the other ladies, others love her because she says things that none of the other ladies would ever say. A few years ago, Kim fuelled the stripper rumors that Melissa Gorga had worked as a dancer and she was partly to blame for the rift that was created between the ladies. And it sounds like DePaola may be dealing with drama these days, as she expressed frustration on Instagram.

According to a new Instagram, Kim DePaola is now revealing that the drama never ends. On the social media network, Kim hinted that someone had come for her business, the fashion store Posche, which has been featured several times on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Of course, several of the ladies have shopped at her store over the past couple of years and Jacqueline Laurita is one of the only ladies who still shops there. But now, DePaola is revealing she will fight back to protect her business.

“It never ends!! I feel like I am in the ring with Mohammed Ali and Mike Tyson!!! I accept the challenge!! Bring it on!! I promise you will lose!!!!! #IAmAFighterBaby #BrightIt #NoOneMessesWithMyBiz,” Kim DePaola wrote on Instagram this week, sharing the quote, “Law of karma: Never try to play with other people around you for you may never know that they play better than you.”

And it sounds like the frustrations continued over the weekend, as Kim DePaola continued to share quotes about karma and fighting back. Since the ladies are currently filming The Real Housewives of New Jersey, it’s possible that DePaola can’t talk about why she’s so upset with someone. But since it’s someone coming at her business, it’s possible that it is one of the ladies from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

“Current state!!! No hashtags needed!!!” Kim DePaola later added in a separate Instagram post, sharing the quote, “If you’re looking for trouble, you’ve hit the jackpot.”

If the feud is based on fashion, it’s possible that Melissa Gorga could be the subject of these Instagram posts. Since the previous season, Gorga has opened her clothing store and since it is a fashion store, it’s possible that she is now a direct competitor to Kim DePaola. Despite facing some hardships right before Christmas, Gorga has fought her way back and maybe Kim wasn’t expecting that to happen.

“Melissa Gorga is and has always been an owner of the Envy by Melissa Gorga boutique. Melissa and her business partner Jackie Beard Robinson have had a difference of opinion on how the store should be run and at this point Jackie is no longer involved in managing the boutique, but Melissa intends to maintain the success of the boutique by managing on it her own, and she is excited to open with a new inventory of Spring fashions,” Melissa Gorga’s rep revealed to PEOPLE magazine when her store closed in New Jersey last year.

Since the store closure, Melissa has worked hard to reopen the store and she opened it briefly a few weeks ago. And it was such a huge hit that she sold out of various items. And maybe Kim DePaola is feeling the competition pressure.

What do you think of Kim DePaola’s Instagram posts? Do you think someone is trying to ruin her business reputation in New Jersey, and do you think this will be featured on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey?

