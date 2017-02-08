B.A.P. Announce U.S. Concerts During B.A.P. 2017 World Tour ‘Party Baby!’

Just like most of the more well-known K-pop boy bands, Best Absolute Perfect ( better known as B.A.P.) had an awesome 2016. Technically, the TS Entertainment six-member group consisting of Yongguk, Himchan, Daehyun, Youngjae, Jongup, and Zelo had four K-pop comebacks. This includes an extended play (EP) or mini-album titled Carnival and their second studio album titled Noir. The song “Skydive” had a music video that was on par with hit Hollywood movies as it told an intense story complete with acting. Finally, B.A.P. had two single albums, Feel So Good and Fly High. Outside of their K-pop comebacks, B.A.P. also had their fourth world tour known as the “B.A.P. Live On Earth 2016 World Tour.”

All B.A.P.’s hard work rewarded them with many achievements and accolades in their home country of South Korea. Yet, B.A.P. has just as much success internationally when compared to other K-pop acts. This is especially true in Europe, where they won the award for Best Korean Act at the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards.

As a result, whenever B.A.P. goes on an international tour, they make sure to appease their international fans as much as they can. Pertaining to their upcoming world tour known as the “2017 World Tour ‘Party Baby!’,” they announced they will have numerous concerts in the United States.

This will be the second year in a row in which B.A.P. will have concerts in the U.S. during their world tour, as reported by Billboard. B.A.P. will begin their U.S. concert series in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 6 and end it in Los Angeles, California, on April 16. The cities they will visit are mentioned below just so K-pop fans, especially BABYz (official fan club of B.A.P.), will know where they can watch them perform.

April 6: Atlanta, Georgia, at the Georgia Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center

April 8: New York City at the New York Terminal 5

April 9: Washington, D.C., at the Warner Theater

April 12: Chicago, Illinois, at the Rosemont Theater

April 14: Dallas, Texas, at the Majestic Theater

April 16: Los Angeles, California, at the Novo LA Live

It is possible that B.A.P. may add more venue dates to the list given the fact it is still more than a month away. During last year’s world tour, the “B.A.P. Live On Earth 2016 World Tour,” they played nine venues in North America, including two in Canada (Vancouver and Toronto), as reported by Fuse. So just because this year’s schedule has fewer stops than the year before, B.A.P. has shown they can work a longer schedule in the U.S. or North America in general.

It should be noted that B.A.P. had their last tour around this time last year. This means international fans have yet to experience the majority of the new content they released in a live performance. This, of course, includes concert performances from B.A.P.’s second studio album, Noir, which features “Skydive.” Given the artistic direction the music video went for the featured title track song, it can only be assumed there will be an equal amount of artistic direction put into the live performance as well.

Tickets for all the venues in the U.S. leg of “B.A.P. 2017 World Tour ‘Party Baby'” will go on sale this coming Monday, February 13. Prices were not revealed at this moment but expect different pricing tiers depending on the location of the venue.

