Ben And Jessa Seewald Welcome Second Child: Have They Named The Baby Yet?

Jessa Duggar Seewald and husband Ben have welcomed their second child into the world this week. Jessa gave birth to a little boy on Monday, February 6. Speculation and excitement are running wild as fans wonder if Jessa and Ben have already named their new family member. Fans had fun guessing whether the baby would be a boy or girl, and now they are making guesses at possible names too. So, have Jessa and Ben named their baby boy?

People shared the first released family photo of Jessa, Ben, Spurgeon, and their new baby. While the photo is precious, there was no mention of a name for their new little one in the article.

Little video update! Check it out! ???????? #BabySeewald2 ❤ A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

Jessa and Ben also took to their blog to share a video message with fans on the birth of their new son. Fans were hoping a name would be announced in this update from Jessa and Ben themselves, but it was not. Jessa had the following to say about the birth of her new baby.

“We are so excited to introduce our little baby boy to the world. I think it’s really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they’re going to be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together, so I’m looking forward to seeing that. I know Ben’s probably going to have them out in the backyard playing football in the next couple of years!”

While the couple did not announce a name just yet, Ben said of Jessa’s pregnancy, “It was definitely a challenge trying to keep the gender a secret.” Ben also went on to address the no name situation and said that they have some great ideas, and their new son would probably have a unique name like his brother, Spurgeon, but they had not officially settled on anything just yet. They both want to make sure they are choosing the best name possible for their son.

Jessa went on in the video to talk about the moment she saw her baby. She said she cried, and Ben had tears in his eyes as well. Jessa added, “We want to thank everyone for their love and prayers and support for us during this labor and delivery.”

US Weekly shared details about Jessa’s baby saying he was born at 4:26 a.m. and weighed in at 8 pounds and 11 ounces, and measured 21-3/4-inches long. Just hours after baby Seewald was brought into the world, Jessa shared a photo on Instagram of her new son. She captioned the photo, “#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn’t be more in love!????.”

#BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love!????. A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Once fans finally learn the new baby’s name, they will all begin to wonder when the next one will come along. Will Jessa follow in her mother’s footsteps and have several children? Jessa previously expressed to People after her first son’s birth that she was interested in adopting. Was she serious? Jessa had said in 2015, “I was teasing him when I was in labor ­— I don’t really think I was teasing, actually, I told him while I was in labor: ‘Babe, we are not having any more kids after this.’ We are adopting all the rest!”

????????first – second ???????? #39weeks #BabySeewald2 A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:16pm PST

Jessa and Ben were married in Arkansas in November 2014. The couple welcomed their first son, Spurgeon, in November 2015. Jill Duggar Dillard, Jessa’s older sister, announced her second pregnancy just four months after Jessa. Jill is expecting her new son in July. Jill and Derick announced their baby’s gender the end of January on their family blog.

While everyone waits for more updates on Jessa’s new family of four, the new season of Counting On is currently airing on TLC. The new episode, which aired Monday night, showed Ben and Jessa learning the sex of their baby. The couple, of course, decided to keep the gender a secret until birth, which was also Monday. The episode also featured Jinger and Jeremy’s bachelor and bachelorette parties all leading up to Jinger’s big day. Counting On can be seen on Monday nights.

[Featured Image by Ben Seewald/Instagram]