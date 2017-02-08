‘The Sims 4’ DLC: New Pets Game Pack Details Leaked, Horses May Not Be Included

The Sims 4 is rumored to get a Pets Game Pack soon. While Electronic Arts (EA) is yet to make the expansion official, exciting new information about the unannounced downloadable content (DLC) has come to light.

The details come courtesy of the folks over at Sims Community, who have been digging up The Sims 4 game files for clues on what EA has in store for its most devoted Simmers.

Their latest discovery shows that The Sims 4 Pets will offer more options than anticipated regarding creating a pet. According to the leak, body parts of the pets namely the ears, tail, fur ears, fur tail and fur body will be customizable.

The website believes that there are more body parts that the Create A Pet section in the upcoming The Sims 4 DLC will allow players to customize. These additional details are expected to emerge in the coming months or weeks as EA continues its work on the expansion, but the leak gives the impression that horses might not be featured in the Pets Game Pack.

It was last month that first signs of the yet-to-be-confirmed pets add-on content surfaced. The Sims 4 files revealed that the DLC would give Simmers the chance to own cats and dogs.

The files even suggested that the pooches will be categorized into small dogs and large dogs. Apparently, there might be four species of the small dogs and two for the cats.

An earlier report from Sims Community also showed evidence of horses being part of The Sims 4 Pets although a little more digging revealed that EA might not include the hoofed animals at the end of the day.

While there were early references to the addition of horses in the Pets Game Pack, the discoveries that followed provided little to no mention of the animal, which was taken to mean that in the midst of the development, EA might have decided to remove them from the DLC.

On the other hand, it was also suggested that since work on the next The Sims 4 content is ongoing, the files do not paint a clear picture yet of everything there is to know about the Pets Game Pack so there might still be a chance the horses will make it to the DLC and that EA is still in the middle of adding them.

Although the release of the expansion comes as no surprise to fans, the possible omission of horses is another story. Players are expected to be happy to have the horses back in the hit life simulation again seeing that they were major fan-favorites.

The horses were included and loved in the pets-themed DLC released for The Sims 3. The beloved creatures were able to jump and even race. More importantly, they could also fall in love and eventually give birth to cute little ponies.

It is believed that there is a reason there were early references to horses in The Sims 4 game files and that there is also an explanation as to why EA appears to have pulled the plug on them. For now, fans will just have to wait for more information about the expansion as the company continues to put it all together.

Apart from the Pets Game Pack, it is also rumored that The Sims 4 is getting a Seasons-themed expansion. The two might even be released together.

As the wait for the next The Sims 4 DLC goes on, The Sims forums member Dreagen1 created a batch of renders inspired from what she expects of the Pets and Seasons expansions. Her work certainly increased the excitement of players for the content packs, but also made them clamor for more.

There is no word at the moment when the purported DLCs will arrive. As mentioned, the projects have not been confirmed by EA yet. However, there is clear evidence of the existence of the Pets Game Pack while things are still a bit hazy on the Seasons front.

Looking at the game’s history, pets-themed DLCs were released around the fall season in previous The Sims installments. The ones for The Sims 2 and The Sims 3 were released during the month of October while the first iteration of the title got the said type of expansion during the month of September. Whether or not this will be the same for The Sims 4 Pets remains to be a mystery at the moment.

While players wait for the Pets Game Pack, there are plenty of other things to get busy with in The Sims 4 as EA just brought toddlers and vampires into the mix.

[Featured Image by Juergen Schwarz/Getty Images]