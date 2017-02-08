Drake ‘Misses’ Rihanna, Reportedly ‘Had A Change Of Heart’ With Jennifer Lopez

Drake is allegedly ready to win back Rihanna amid reports things with rumored girlfriend Jennifer Lopez are cooling off.

Despite Drake causing a serious media stir after he was spotted out and about and in cozy Instagram photos with Jennifer in December and January, sources are now claiming that Drake has supposedly “had a change of heart” and now wants to get back together with Rihanna.

“JLo and Drake were having a great time and getting serious, but Drake had a change of heart,” source recently alleged to Life & Style, claiming that Drake has supposedly been speaking to his ex and “misses” her.

“[Drake’s] been in contact with Rihanna and he has his heart set on winning her back,” continued the insider of the alleged love triangle brewing between the trio. “Drake cares about [Lopez], but he misses Rihanna.”

Drake, Rihanna, and Jennifer have not confirmed the rumors, though the claims that the rapper is now looking to win back his ex come shortly after Drake publicly gushed about Rihanna during a recent concert in London, England.

Entertainment Tonight reported that Drake called Rihanna “the Queen” during the show at London’s O2 Arena, praising his former girlfriend to the crowd.

“You played two Rihanna records… she’s like the queen of everything,” Drake said during the show, making it pretty clear that he still has feelings for Rihanna despite their breakup in October. “If you want women to feel good about themselves… That’s what you gotta do, you gotta play the RiRi records.”

But while Rihanna has yet to respond to the gush, fans of the “Diamonds” singer and the rapper flocked to social media to encourage the two to start dating again as rumors swirl that Lopez and Jennifer may already have called it quits after The Mirror recently alleged a breakup might have already happened.

Social media users were quick to jump back on the Drake and Rihanna bandwagon after Drake’s sweet words, using Twitter to let the former couple know that they want them back together and dating again just weeks after Rihanna seemingly hinted Drake was still on her mind by wearing lipstick in the shade “Drake.”

“I wish Rihanna and Drake would get back together” @KawaiiC**t tweeted out alongside a sad face, while @admalix added, “I wish Drake and Rihanna would get back together.”

“Drake still admits that Rihanna is a queen,” @LeeCaramel tweeted. “Should they get back together or should we accept it’s over between them?”

Drake’s very public gush came after weeks of reports claiming he was now dating Jennifer Lopez after E! News confirmed in October that he and Rihanna had undergone a breakup after allegedly dating for several months.

Before the Lopez dating claims, which reportedly left Rihanna not exactly happy with her ex or Jennifer, sources told E! News that the twosome were no longer dating but were still in each other’s lives and supposedly even had friends urging them to give things another go.

“Rihanna and Drake are seeing other people at the moment. They are not exclusive anymore,” a source said of Drake and Rihanna’s October breakup. “They still love each other, but their schedules have gotten in the way.”

“Everyone wants them to be together,” continued the source at the time, “but they are just close friends who are always in each others lives.”

People first confirmed that the two were back together and dating again in July, reporting that Drake and Rihanna were dating again after a source revealed that Rihanna and the “Hotline Bling” rapper were very much back on after first being linked in 2011.

“Drake has always wanted to make things work with Rihanna,” an insider told People last year of the couple getting back together last year. “Things get more serious when they’re in the same place.”

Do you think Rihanna and Drake could get back together again?

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]