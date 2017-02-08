Jessa Duggar Confirms Second Child Will Have ‘Unique’ Name

Jessa Duggar is officially a mother of two. She welcomed her second child just two days ago after going a few days over her due date. There were some questions about whether or not Duggar would forgo the traditional family choice of a home birth and opt to deliver at a hospital because of her traumatic experience delivering her first child at home. Everything went as planned and in the early morning hours, Duggar and Ben Seewald welcomed their second son into the world.

It has been a whirlwind experience for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. The two married in November 2014 and are already parents of two little boys. There was some backlash when they chose to name their first son, Spurgeon. Critics came out in full force, bashing the child’s name and making fun of it. While they never spoke out about it, they chose to keep the details of their second pregnancy secret. According to People, Jessa Duggar confirmed that her second son would also have a unique name. They have not yet decided what to call him, but that isn’t a shock. It took Duggar and Seewald five days to name their first child and right now, it has only been two days since the second baby was born.

:LINK IN BIO: #BabySeewald2 is here and we couldn't be more in love! ???? A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST

Fans had been worried about Jessa Duggar giving birth the second time around. She was rushed out of her home with her first birth because she lost a lot of blood. There were some complications, and her first photos were taken while at the hospital. Counting On filmed part of the event and included the 911 call Michelle Duggar made on behalf of her daughter. This time around, everything reportedly went smoothly, and the couple is doing quite well. The couple has released a photo of their second son, and a new family photo was just released this morning.

There has been a lot of talk about Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald adopting children. In fact, the couple confirmed their plans just a few days before their second child was born. There is a lot of red tape that they have to go through in order to make it happen, and there are certain age requirements for their biological children before they can adopt another child. It is unclear whether or not they will have more children of their own before going the route of adoption, but fans are supportive of them either way. Duggar has mentioned fostering as well, although not many details about that have been revealed.

Little video update! Check it out! ???????? #BabySeewald2 ❤:LINK IN BIO:❤ A photo posted by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:40am PST

As fans wait for the name of baby Seewald to be revealed, they are combing through everything Jessa Duggar has said in recent months. There are theories that she has dropped clues about his name but that seems to be a little far-fetched. If the couple had chosen a name for their child, he wouldn’t be two days old without an official name. It took five days to name Spurgeon, so an announcement is expected by the end of the week. As it will be a unique name, it is is expected that criticism will be heard. Duggar and Ben Seewald march to the beat of their own drum and seem to navigate through the negativity pretty well.

The birth was likely filmed for Counting On, but there hasn’t been confirmation on whether Jessa Duggar will have her own special or if it will be added into one of the episodes. Another season has not yet been confirmed, but it is a likely bet. Duggar and Ben Seewald are working on getting accustomed to being a family of four and are reportedly doing well. Jessa is the first Duggar daughter to have two children of her own, and Jill isn’t far behind with her second one due in July.

[Featured Image by Jessa Seewald/Twitter]