Malia Obama Going Blonde, Former First Daughter Lightens Locks [Photos]

Malia Obama is going blonde. The former first daughter was spotted out in New York City recently with noticeably lighter highlights in her hair, suggesting she’s changing a lot of things in her life since leaving the White House.

A tweet posted by MEFeater Magazine had photos of Malia Obama with blonder hair as she made her way to work in Manhattan. Her long, flowing locks have been slightly lightened in the mid-sections to the ends.

Malia Obama is currently serving an internship with the Weinstein Company in the production/development department, TMZ reports. She’s reviewing movie scripts and decides which ones move on to the company’s higher-ups. They’re known for getting scripts from major screenwriters and unknowns. Among some of the films the company has produced include The King’s Speech, The Artist, Shakespeare in Love, Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained, and Good Will Hunting.

According to the report, Malia is probably being paid around $9 and hour, but it’s an enviable gig. Her internship lasts until spring, and she’ll begin her studies at Harvard University in the fall.

Malia and her sister, Sasha, are relieved to have less Secret Service protection but are still in the glaring spotlight of the media lens since their father’s presidential term ended. Malia is keeping busy and still making headlines. Her blonde hair is turning heads as well. Another image is seen below in a second tweet posted by MEFeater Magazine.

The news of Malia Obama going blonde was also noted by TMZ on Twitter. During former President Obama’s farewell speech, Malia had lighter hair, but it was subtle at the very ends. She may have tried the small change on for size and wants to go more bold with the look. For anyone who knows hair, dark hair usually takes several processing stages to reach a lighter shade of blonde.

In other news about Malia Obama, she managed to take a 3-month private excursion to Peru and Bolivia at the end of 2016. Rumors ignited that maybe the first daughter was in rehab after a series of scandalous reports were plastered on the internet about her partying sprees. It turned out she was with a group of people who traveled around the South American countries. She reportedly did her share of the work by cleaning dishes and other tasks with her tour group. When President Trump was elected, Malia Obama was in South America.

According to the New York Times, the excursion Malia took was organized by Where There Be Dragons, a Colorado company that runs educational trips. The 83-day journey was described as a way for adventurers to “examine current political trends, social movements and environmental conservation efforts in the mountains and jungles of Bolivia and Peru.”

The group was informed that they’d be hosting an American dignitary, and tighter security measures were needed to ensure her safety. The hosts weren’t given much more information than that and assumed one of the blonde guests was the VIP, but they soon realized it was President Obama’s daughter. Gregorio Mamani, one of the guides, said Malia was “very humble, chatty, spoke Spanish very well.” He added that she “was mesmerized by the Bolivian landscape.”

The 18-year-old is back in the United States getting serious about her future. Sasha is still in Washington, D.C., attending Sidwell Friends private school. She and her parents will remain in the D.C.-area until she graduates next year.

Will Malia Obama opt for lighter blonde hair over time? A lot of women who start lightening their hair tend to experiment more over time with the blondest color. In other cases, they go back to their natural hair color.

