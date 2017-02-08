Bethenny Frankel Slammed For Loving Herself: Has Money Changed Her?

Bethenny Frankel has found tremendous success on The Real Housewives of New York because she decided to act on an idea she had a few years ago. Frankel had an idea for a low-calorie drink, and she decided to call it a Skinnygirl Margarita. Bethenny managed to get a distributor to sell it for her, and within years, Frankel had managed to build a huge company and a recognizable brand. Frankel told her Skinnygirl Cocktails branch of her company to Jim Beam for a reported $100 million, and now, she’s working on building her brand to include other healthy products. It really has become a lifestyle brand.

According to a new tweet, Bethenny Frankel is now being accused of loving herself too much and being self-absorbed. Of course, Frankel has been sharing pictures of herself on Instagram for the last couple of days, and one person named Don felt he needed to write something to Bethenny, questioning whether she was self-absorbed. And given how Bethenny reacts to her haters, she didn’t hold back when she read the tweet.

“Love yourself much?” one person named Don wrote to Bethenny Frankel, who replied with, “Well Don, feelin’ a bit shitty & coming out of a slump so clearly not enough. But u f*cking off might help.”

On a roll today #letsgo A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Feb 6, 2017 at 10:27am PST

For the most part, Bethenny Frankel has plenty of supportive Twitter followers, and they love her attitude, as she doesn’t care about her haters. And she has thick skin, so she knows how to deal with criticism. Over the past couple of months, she’s been dealing with a rough divorce that has left her in tears on The Real Housewives of New York. In addition, Frankel is now dating a new man, a relationship she’s been trying to keep private from the press.

Some people have accused Bethenny Frankel of changing after she made a reported $100 million from the sale of her business. Some of her followers claim that she has become very focused on luxury and being better than others because of her business success, while others don’t think she has changed one bit. She’s still the same Bethenny who worked hard on baking cookies during the first couple of seasons of The Real Housewives of New York.

And even though she’s famous and rich, she’s still giving healthy advice to her followers about food, which is something she started doing when she first became famous. Since the country just celebrated the Super Bowl this past weekend, Bethenny Frankel started sharing healthy recipes about a week before to help out her fans. But she didn’t watch the game herself.

“There are 2 people in the country right now not watching the game: myself & my peanut. Getting updated by ESPN,” Bethenny Frankel later revealed during the Super Bowl, to which her fans wrote back to her in shock.

Keeping it real A photo posted by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Jan 29, 2017 at 11:04am PST

“We couldn’t be friends during football season,” one person replied to Bethenny, who thought she had plenty to offer during football season, adding, “We could….bc I would agree with everything you say on the topic & make the best tailgate food & cocktails.”

It sounds like Frankel is still talking to her fans and being friendly with them. This is something that major celebrities don’t do. This is yet another argument that fame and money haven’t changed Bethenny one bit, at least not when it comes to her fans and followers.

What do you think about Bethenny Frankel’s tweet, slamming her haters? Do you think it makes sense that she’s taking on these haters, or do you think she should just avoid these negative people? And do you think money has changed her or do you think she’s more herself than ever before?

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Westfield]