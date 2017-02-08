Lady Gaga To Belly Body Shamers: ‘I’m Proud Of My Body’ — Embraces ‘Pooch’

After being targeted on Twitter by body shamers, Lady Gaga broke her silence and addressed the toxic comments over her belly during the Super Bowl 51 Pepsi Halftime Show. Gaga, classy to the end, responded to the fat shamers with a body positive message of self-love, according to AOL News.

Lady Gaga, after two days of silence in the wake of her belly criticism, took to her Instagram account and addressed the body shaming taunts from social media. Gaga posted a picture of her Super Bowl performance and captioned it with a message about the belly bullies.

“I heard my body is a topic of conversation so I wanted to say, I’m proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too,” Gaga wrote. “No matter who you are or what you do.”

“I could give you a million reasons why you don’t need to cater to anyone or anything to succeed,” Lady Gaga added. “Be you, and be relentlessly you. That’s the stuff of champions. thank you so much, everyone, for supporting me. I love you guys. Xoxo, gaga”

As previously reported by Inquisitr, the singer, birth name, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, came under attack by social media trolls over her less-than-flat tummy during the Super Bowl Halftime show. The comments were aimed at shaming Lady Gaga for “gaining weight” and having a “pooch” for a belly.

Mother Monster’s fans were quick to respond in support of the “Bad Romance” singer. Many fans shamed the body shamers and celebrated Gaga’s body for being “normal.” Others called out the fat shamers for what they are: trolls.

The criticism of Gaga’s belly pouch didn’t stop there. Viewers also slammed Gaga for allegedly stealing singer Pink’s high-flying artistry seen at her shows. Pink, birth name, Alecia Beth Moore, thrilled audience and viewers at the 2010 Grammy Awards when she performed an act channeling something from a Cirque du Soleil performance. She followed up on her aerial art form four years later during the Grammys.

Pink came to Lady Gaga’s rescue by denying that the “Born this Way” singer copied her techniques, according to MTV News. In a rebuke of her fans’ complaints about Lady Gaga “borrowing” her style, Pink said the air is not assigned to anyone, and she applauds Gaga’s courage.

“Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!”

Pink then pivoted to a political issue that’s currently trending globally: Donald Trump. The “Just Like Fire” singer said the world should be concerned with the real controversy about a “leader who is stripping our humanity away minute by minute.”

Lady Gaga’s belly shaming experience is not the first time she’s faced body shaming from the public. Each time over her career, Gaga embraced her changing body and personal struggles as real.

Lady Gaga spoke to Maria Shriver at the “It’s Our Turn” conference in 2012 about her struggles with weight due to an eating disorder history, according to New York’s Page Six.

“I used to throw up all the time in high school. So I’m not that confident. I wanted to be a skinny little ballerina, but I was a voluptuous little Italian girl whose dad had meatballs on the table every night. I used to come home and say, ‘Dad, why do you always give us this food? I need to be thin.’ And he’d say, ‘Eat your spaghetti.'”

Gaga’s unapologetic response to the belly shamers signaled her moving on to other things in her life, things her fans care mostly about.

After her dazzling 13-minute Super Bowl show, Lady Gaga shocked fans with another surprise when she announced a 50-plus date Joanne World Tour begins soon. Gaga is gearing up to kick off her concert tour in August. Her first stop is in Vancouver, Canada.

