Mackenzie Phillips Claims Talking About Incest With Dad Ruined Relationships

American Graffiti and One Day at a Time actress Mackenzie Phillips has forged a reputation for herself that is nothing if not shocking. It has been eight years since the 57-year-old beauty blew the collective minds of her fans with the details of her life made public by her book, High on Arrival. In it, Mackenzie Phillips told the almost unbelievable tale of a decade-long incestuous relationship with her father, a sexual relationship that she alleged began after a drunken, drug-induced rape when she was 19-years-old.

As Fox News reports, Mackenzie, in her book, described being raped by her father John, famed singer of The Mamas and Papas, at the tender age of just 19. She told the world that after the traumatizing encounter, Mackenzie and father John Phillips continued having sexual relations. Over time, she claimed the relationship became consensual, and according to Phillips lasted roughly 10 years.

According to Mackenzie Phillips, the controversial claims she made in her book may have alienated her from the rest of her family. Particularly because her father, John Phillips, had died nearly eight years before Mackenzie publicly made her taboo accusations against him. Mackenzie’s book was published in 2009, but her father John died due to heart failure in 2001. Because of his death, John Phillips was never able to speak out for himself or defend himself against the rape and incest claims that daughter Mackenzie had levied against him.

Mackenzie Phillips, who once struggled with drug addiction and is now a drug rehabilitation counselor, reportedly made the claims of family alienation in her new book, Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction.

Phillips claims that “some” members of her family blame her for the incest that she claims occurred between herself and her famous papa. According to Mackenzie Phillips, she was even once uninvited from a family birthday bash because of the discord her revelations caused within her own family.

“Another family member was angered that I might attend, and I was told she was just not willing to forgive me yet.She wouldn’t forgive me! For abuses perpetrated against me as a child, or for exposing those abuses perhaps.”

In the aftermath of her struggles with drug addiction, Mackenzie Phillips is now an employee at Breathe Life Healing Centers in West Hollywood, where she counsels other addicts and helps them through their recovery. However, when Phillips struggles with her own demons, she is not above seeking the professional help of her own trusted counselor to get through her troubles. Phillips says that while she has some friends and family members who she can also still turn to, the alienation that resulted from her incest revelations has cut her off from others.

Even so, according to Mackenzie Phillips, she’s come to terms with the reaction that her incest allegations have incited from some of her family members.

“I’ve come to understand that some in my family have chosen to hold on to the pain and anger they felt when I came out with the truth about my dad. I understand that they’re still caught in a textbook response of devaluing the victim and holding up the perpetrator.”

While Mackenzie Phillips is publicly discussing her family’s largely negative reaction to the revelations she divulged in her 2009 biographical book once again, this isn’t the first time that her family’s reaction has been the stuff of public discussion.

Following the publication of High on Arrival, many of Mackenzie Phillips’ family members publicly discounted the rape and incest allegations the actress made against her father. Some blatantly even accused her of fabricating the entire ordeal for attention.

As Radar reports, the new Mackenzie Phillips self-help book Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction contains admissions nearly as shocking as her 2009 incest allegations against her famous father.

In the memoir, Phillips discusses her battles with the addiction demon, and details some of the shocking behavior her drug abuse led her to engage in. Included among Mackenzie Phillips’ new admissions is her use of hard drugs while pregnant with her son. Specifically, in the book she admits to shooting up cocaine during her pregnancy.

“I shot up cocaine while pregnant with my son. The horror of my actions in sober retrospect is something that I deal with to this day.”

According to Phillips, her son even caught her shooting up as a young child. She claims that such a cycle of drug abuse was something that her famous father John Phillips had made “normal” when she was a child.

“I remembered being 16 or 17 and knocking on the bathroom door, looking for my dad, and hearing him say, ‘Not now, darling, Daddy’s shooting up.’ I remembered it being so normal that it didn’t even faze me.”

[Featured Image by Steve Cohn/Invision for Netflix/AP Images]