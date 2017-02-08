‘RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss Wants Phaedra Parks Demoted: She Has ‘No Storyline’

The drama is heating up between Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks. In addition to their constant fighting on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Burruss recently slammed Parks for not having an interesting storyline. Is this why Parks was demoted?

According to Rolling Out, Burruss fired back at her co-star during an episode of The Real. After a fan accused Burruss of using Parks for a storyline, the reality star couldn’t resist throwing some shade of her own.

“OK, first and foremost, sweetheart I mean come on, I mean, I don’t have to do anything for a paycheck. I get multiple paychecks. Can we google first?” Burruss began. “If you gonna come at me with a diss, let it be something that makes sense. So I don’t have to do anything for a paycheck, but then also the whole thing about using Phaedra as a storyline, uh, what’s her storyline?”

Burruss continued, “If it wasn’t for, you know, the stuff that’s going on between me, her or my family or whatever — the things that you know, we say and she says about us, what is her storyline? I don’t see a boyfriend, I don’t see any work getting done. I don’t see nothing [sic]. I saw one charity event, but other than that, it’s like a friend of the show at this point.”

Reality Tea reports that Burruss and Parks have exchanged insults all season long. The former friends have bickered with each other over just about everything, and Burruss is still battling rumors that she had a lesbian encounter with Shamea Morton.

In fact, Bravo reports that Sheree Whitfield just confirmed the rumors that Kandi Burruss has experimented with other women.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Whitfield revealed, “I think Kandi’s admitted to dipping in the lady pond, right? We just didn’t know it was with Shamea [Morton], just kidding. Just kidding.”

Burruss, however, found it hard to explain why the drama has been particularly bad this season.

“It’s just way too much going on. We are all just at each other’s throats at this point,” Burruss admitted. “Especially I guess, myself, and Porsha, and Phaedra. It’s like we are just not on the same page this year.”

Burruss believes her friendship with Parks started to fall apart after Apollo Nida’s legal woes. In particular, Burruss believes she could have handled all the negative publicity a little better, especially considering how everything was aired on national TV.

“Maybe we would have handled it better had we not been dealing with it in front of the world, but I think being on the show has made things get worse and worse and worse. So every year, things have gotten worse between us,” she added.

It's almost time for @therealdaytime to come on in Atl! Check your local listings for your area. @todd167 & @LarenzTate are stopping by! #TheReal A photo posted by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 3, 2017 at 8:00am PST

When it comes to her future on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Burruss isn’t ready to call it quits just yet. Although she hasn’t signed a contract for the next season, Burruss admitted that “there are some good things about being a part of a show like this.”

Of course, Burruss is also at odds with Porsha Williams. According to Reality Tea, Burruss slammed Williams on her latest blog for denying the rumors about Parks’ side action, also known as “Mr. Chocolate.”

“As I said, she [Porsha] and I have had this conversation before. But now somehow it’s brand new news to her?” she wrote. “I should’ve known that she would be fake about it. She’s the last one who can check me about friendship, considering the fact that she just dogged her own best friend while acting like Phaedra’s puppet. They are Geppetto and Pinocchio…”

Tell us! Whose side are you on – Kandi Burruss or Phaedra Parks? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Bravo]