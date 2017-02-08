‘Cash Me Ousside’ Danielle Bregoli Kicked Off Plane Ahead Of ‘Dr. Phil’ Return

“Cash me ousside, how bow dah?” Who knew that the words of a 13-year-old girl would turn out to be the hottest catch phrase of 2017 (so far)?

Danielle Bregoli was first on Dr. Phil with her mom in September when she said the aforementioned phrase, sending viewers into a strange frenzy. Some were questioning this teen, appalled by her behavior and her mouth. Others were amused by her and got a kick out of the things that she said. Regardless which side people fell on, however, it was clear that Danielle Bregoli was going to get her “15 minutes of fame.”

What no one saw coming, however, was that “cash me ousside, how bow dah?” would become a catch phrase used by just about everyone in 2017, including Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, even if he didn’t get it quite right.

Now, Danielle Bregoli has made a name for herself just by doing her thing on Dr. Phil. Although she didn’t become internet famous right after her appearance on Dr. Phil, the video of her saying the super popular line has gone viral and has turned into something bigger than anyone could have predicted — even Dr. Phil himself.

Days after Bregoli’s phrase became a speech staple for people all over the world, the teen decided to capitalize on her new-found fame. According to Oxygen, the viral “hood” girl opened her very own pop-up shop, selling everything from T-shirts and sweatshirts to a tote and even a blanket, all expressing some version of “cash me ousside, how bow dah?” For about $30, you can own a piece of this authentic 2017 memorabilia.

Danielle Bregoli isn’t just making money on the internet, however. Her recent popularity has landed her another interview with Dr. Phil. First, let’s all remember how “cash me ousside, how bow dah?” even came to be. The teen was having some serious issues and was featured on an episode called “I Want To Give Up My Car-Stealing, Knife-Wielding, Twerking 13-Year-Old Daughter Who Tried To Frame Me For A Crime,” along with her mom, Barbara Ann. It didn’t take long for the audience to start laughing at Bregoli, and it didn’t take long for her to clap back at the haters.

“All these hoes laughin’ like there’s something funny. Cash me outside, how bow dah?” Bregoli said.

After over 100 million people watched the YouTube video of Danielle Bregoli and her catch phrase, execs over at Dr. Phil realized that they had landed television gold and simply had to have Bregoli back on the show. According to People Magazine, it’s unknown when Bregoli’s second appearance on Dr. Phil will air.

“Now, because all good things deserve a sequel, Danielle will be returning to Dr. Phil next week — for an episode that’s sure to be explosive. ‘You wanna do it again?’ she asks in the official promo.”

But fame hasn’t been all cashing checks and signing autographs for Danielle Bregoli. According to TMZ, Danielle Bregoli recently got herself in serious trouble when she punched an airline passenger on a Spirit flight. The report indicates that a female passenger on board the flight got impatient with Danielle’s mom, Barbara Ann, who was having difficulty putting her bag in the overhead compartment.

“Danielle says the other woman put her hands on her mom’s throat, and that’s why she had to “cold-cock” the impatient passenger. After Danielle uncorked the punch, the woman made a citizen’s arrest. A short time later police arrived and took all 3 off the plane. We’re told no one wanted to press charges so there were no arrests, and everyone involved decided their lawyers would handle it from here.”

This chick might be going places, but it won’t be on a Spirit plane. Danielle, her mom, and the unnamed passenger have all been banned from the airline, according to TMZ.

“Cash me ousside, how bow dah?”

