Kourtney Kardashian Kicks Scott Disick Out Of Their Home, Kris Jenner Weighs In?

Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly kicked her on-again, off-again boyfriend Scott Disick out of the home they previously shared in Calabasas, California.

According to a new report, Kourtney Kardashian would not allow Disick to return to their home after his recent trip to Miami, during which he was seen getting cozy with a number of other women.

“[Kourtney Kardashian] told Scott that she doesn’t want anything to do with him right now,” an insider told Radar Online on February 7. “She wouldn’t even let him in their house. It is just a total mess right now.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick share three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick parted ways in July of 2015 after photos of him and his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli hit the web. At the time, Kourtney Kardashian was back in Los Angeles taking care of their kids.

After reportedly telling Scott Disick that he couldn’t return home, Kourtney Kardashian was allegedly met with an irate response from her former love interest.

“Scott flipped out and he told her that all he wanted was to see the kids,” said the source. “So [Kourtney Kardashian] told him that he should have thought about that while he was getting wasted and hooking up with practically all of Miami!’

Adding insult to injury, Kourtney Kardashian allegedly shared a photo of her daughter, Penelope, and added the comment, “You’ll be her first role model. Her best friend. Her first love.”

Although Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are at odds, Disick is allegedly still filming for the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In fact, he’s reportedly using his wild behavior as a bargaining chip with Kris Jenner, the mother of Kourtney Kardashian.

“Scott is trying to use Kris as a way back in just like he did last time he relapsed,” the source revealed to Radar Online. “Kourtney and Kris had it out because Kris is allowing Scott to continue filming. She knows that their messy fights are great for ratings.”

Fans may recall a previous season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in which Disick’s wild behavior was addressed by the Kardashian family. Disick was also seen spiraling out of control during Kourtney Kardashian’s spinoff series Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons. At the time, Disick was seen boozing with friends before he reportedly overdosed on alcohol and drugs.

According to a second report, Kourtney Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, was actually the one who demanded that he stop his partying in Miami and return home to Los Angeles.

“Kris told Scott yesterday that he needed to leave Miami stat and come back home to Kourtney and his kids or there would be hell to pay,” a Kardashian insider told Radar Online.

The source also said that Jenner is hoping to maximize the drama between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick for upcoming episodes of their family’s reality show.

“Kris is trying so hard to control this entire situation because she wants Scott and Kourtney to have this huge confrontation in front of the [Keeping Up With the Kardashians] cameras. Obviously, she wants to use it for the show!”

In response, the report revealed, Scott Disick has informed Kris Jenner that he is putting the show before their family and their relationship.

“Scott told Kris that he thinks she is pathetic and that she is more concerned with the show than she is with [Kourtney Kardashian] and his relationship.”

To see more of Kourtney Kardashian and her family, including Scott Disick, tune into Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 13, which premieres on the E! network next month.

