Khloe Kardashian Freezing Her Eggs In Hopes Of Having Tristan Thompson’s Baby?

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship seems to be heating up, but are they ready for a baby? Rumors are flying that Khloe and her NBA baller boyfriend may be making big plans for their future together, and those plans may include a family.

According to OK! Magazine, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly been taking some big steps to ensure that she’ll be a mother one day. Khloe, who is the only Kardashian sibling without children, is currently the aunt of six, but seemingly wants more. Sources reveal that Khloe is thinking ahead, and is in the process of freezing her eggs so that she’ll be able to conceive a child of her own in the future.

“Khloe’s in the process of freezing her eggs,” a source told the site. “[She’s] 32 and has been told she’s going to have trouble conceiving. So she’s…putting her eggs away for safekeeping.”

Him ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Dec 18, 2016 at 1:12pm PST

The insider added that Khloe Kardashian would love to be a mother right now, but she is willing to wait until her relationship with Tristan Thompson gets a bit deeper, and the Cleveland Cavaliers star has put his wild ways behind him in order to focus on being a father.

“[She’s] willing to wait, at least for a bit” until her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, “is ready to put his partying behind him and become a dad. She’s certain he’s the one.”

Although Khloe Kardashian reportedly knows that she wants to take the next step in her relationship with Tristan Thompson, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is said to be cautious about pressuring her boyfriend into something he’s not quite ready for, especially since Tristan recently welcomed his first child with ex-girlfriend, Jorday Craig. Craig gave birth to the pair’s first son, Prince, on December 12.

Dream ???? A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 24, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

“Khloe knows pushing him to get her pregnant will have him running for the hills, especially so soon after Jordy had his kid.” In the meantime, the source says that Kardashian is “playing it safe” by freezing her eggs until Thompson is ready to become a father again.

Meanwhile, fans who follow Khloe Kardashian on Snapchat know that her life consists of keeping her family close by. Khloe is often seen sharing photos and videos of herself with her adorable nieces and nephews. She and her older sister, Kourtney Kardardashian, also document their grueling workout routines on the social media app for fans to see and recreate. However, Khloe recently got fed up with some fans calling her out for posting her workout videos on Snapchat.

❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

“What bothers me so much about people is that I’m giving you guys my workouts on my snaps for free, so what the f‑‑k?” Why the f‑‑k are you still complaining and saying, ‘If I had a trainer, if I had a gym.’ Well, I don’t have a gym. We’re doing everything outside. I’m showing you guys how to do the workouts so you don’t need a trainer. I’m using everything that I’m sure you guys have around the house, or improvise! What the f–k! If only complaining burned calories, you guys would be some healthy motherf‑‑-ers. But to all the ones who appreciate my snaps, I love you and God bless.”

It seems that Khloe Kardashian has a lot on her plate at the moment, but fans of the reality TV star are looking forward to the day when she finally finds love again and can settle into motherhood like her two older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian.

What are your thoughts on Khloe Kardashian allegedly freezing her eggs in order to have a baby in the future?

[Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images]