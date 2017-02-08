‘One Piece’ 855: Manga Chapter Online Spoilers – Sanji-Luffy Reunion Or Fight?

Chapter 855 of the immensely popular Japanese manga One Piece is expected to finally reveal the much awaited emotionally charged reunion of two best friends. Although they had separated following a brutal fight, their friendship wasn’t affected, and given the intensity portrayed by mangaka Eiichiro Oda, the friends are expected to forget all the bitterness expressed during the separation. However, what’s equally interesting is the decision the duo takes after the reunion, because it will shape the next few chapters of One Piece manga.

[Warning: One Piece manga Chapter 854 spoilers and Chapter 855 speculations ahead]

Chapter 854 of One Piece manga continued with the frenzied events that were set in motion by the various members of the Straw Hats gang on Big Mom’s Whole Cake Island. But as expected, the most valuable members proved to be Carrot and Chopper. Having figured out how to use and manipulate Brulee’s Magic Mirror World, the duo managed to locate the majority of the Straw Hats gang.

Although Carrot and Chopper are aware of Luffy’s whereabouts, they haven’t rescued him yet. But they successfully managed to pull in Pedro, Jinbei, and Nami into the mirror world. Moreover, as the world works only when one is in “physical contact” with Brulee, none of Big Mom’s ministers are aware that the Mirror World has been compromised. Given the fact that the world is connected to every reflective surface on the Whole Cake Island, it potentially offers the best escape method that the Straw Hats team has access to.

Interestingly, Luffy and Sanji have yet to be rescued or reunited. Fortunately, both are aware of each other’s betrayal by Big Mom’s daughter, Lady Pudding. Although the best friends haven’t met yet, each knows the other was a victim of the sweet and innocent looking, but downright evil, Pudding. Moreover, they are also aware that the Vinsmoke clan is in grave danger.

But strangely, neither of the two seems to have come up with a plan to avert the impending mortal crises. Unless Luffy or Sanji or both jointly come up with a plan to act on the information that Pudding gloated about, the Vinsmoke clan, including the only daughter, could die on the wedding day. Moreover, given the fact that the Germa 66 army is already at Big Mom’s doorsteps, the Yonko doesn’t strictly need to keep the Vinsmokes alive. It is possible the upcoming chapter may include another rescue mission involving the Vinsmoke clan, apart from Black Leg and the Straw Hats captain’s reunion.

One of the most unfortunate members of the Straw Hats gang is Brook. The skeletal member of the band of pirates has been in Big Mom’s clutches for the past couple of chapters, and his situation appears grim. Although Big Mom plans to keep Brook in her custody, she plans to play with him for some time. Interestingly, the Yonko is unaware that her beloved “Prisoner’s Library,” which is a jail to keep exotic and rare creatures imprisoned, has been completely destroyed by Jinbei he busted out Luffy and Nami.

Surprisingly, none of the ministers in Big Mom’s employment are aware of Luffy and Nami’s escape because Opera, the minister in charge of guarding the duo and extracting Lola’s whereabouts, hasn’t revealed the daring escape, fearing Big Mom’s wrath. As an extension, the ministers aren’t sure about the fact that Jinbei rebelled against their boss, Charlotte Linlin. According to the misinformed ministers, the situation hasn’t spiraled out of control yet, which is quite contradictory to reality.

Given the incorrect information and as a consequence, the apparent lack of preparation will undoubtedly leave Big Mom’s army ill-equipped to deal with the chaos that is about to be unleashed by various members of the Straw Hats pirates. Unfortunately, Big Mom does have Brook as a hostage, and she may use him to her advantage.

One Piece manga Chapter 855 is expected to be released without delay. Will Sanji and Luffy unite? Will the duo save the Vinsmokes? Will Carrort and Chopper’s rescue mission include Black Leg and the Straw Hats captain? Hopefully mangaka Eiichiro Oda answers these questions in the upcoming chapter of One Piece.

[Featured Image by Eiichiro Oda/One Piece Manga/Shueisha]