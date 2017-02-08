Brad Pitt Reportedly On A Downward Spiral Of Drugs And Booze After Angelina Left

Brad Pitt is doing everything he can to keep his life on track. In the midst of an ugly custody battle with Angelina Jolie, the actor is reportedly getting help for drug and alcohol use. Will Pitt turn things around before it’s too late?

OK Magazine reports that Pitt has a history of drug and alcohol addiction. The actor admitted to struggling with substance abuse in the early ’90s and allegedly had a room built in his home for smoking weed with friends. With his custody battle heating up, the Allied star is seeking professional help to get clean.

According to Radar Online, Pitt opened up about his struggle with drugs back in 2011. In an interview with Parade, Pitt admitted that he eventually got tired of smoking marijuana and loathing in self-hatred.

“I started to get sick of myself sitting on a couch, holding a joint, hiding out,” he shared. “It started feeling pathetic.”

After Jolie filed for divorce in September, Pitt agreed to random drug tests four times a month. The agreement was a final attempt to help Pitt from continuing his downward spiral. “Angelina asked a Superior Court of California judge to enforce the drug testing as a form of rehabilitation,” an insider explained. “She feared he had hit rock bottom. Brad’s health had friends concerned, too.”

Pitt allegedly cut back after marrying Jolie because she had enough of his pot addiction. Now that they are locked in a heated custody battle, Brad Pitt is willing to do whatever it takes to win back his children – Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

“[He] doesn’t want any part of drugs or booze right now; he’s dedicated to his children,” a friend of Pitt stated. “It’s what’s best for himself and his family in the long-term and that’s a bigger buzz than any cocktail or marijuana joint could provide. Brad just wants to lead a healthy and sober life – with his kids.”

To make matters worse, Daily Mail reports that Pitt’s World War Z sequel was just cancelled. Paramount announced that the highly anticipated sequel will not open in theaters in June but didn’t reveal a new release date. Although the film hasn’t been officially scrapped, it’s not a good sign.

It isn’t clear why the company decided to postpone the film, though it may have had something to do with Pitt’s personal life. Pitt was planning on getting David Fincher (Fight Club) to direct the movie, though he has had problems securing a final script.

As if things couldn’t get worse, Radar Online is reporting that Pitt is bracing himself for a shocking new documentary. The film, helmed by Ian Halperin, is expected to reveal some surprising secrets about Pitt’s past, including the real reason he split with Jennifer Aniston.

Although many suspected that Jolie’s romance with Pitt ended his previous marriage, a source revealed that wasn’t the case. “Brad and Jen were having serious issues for a long time before Ang came along,” the insider shared. “This film will finally reveal the real reason Brad and Jen split. If it wasn’t Angelina Jolie it would have been someone else!”

The documentary is also expected to feature some new interviews with Pitt and Jolie. “There will be never-before-seen interviews with Brad and Angelina themselves,” the source explained. “There are interviews with those closest to them. And all of the interviews are on the record!”

The documentary, titled Broken: The Incredible Story of Brad & Angelina, is expected to be released in a few weeks. Pitt and Jolie have not commented on the documentary, though Halperin has confirmed that he is working on the project.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]