UFO Filmed Pursuing Military Jet Near USAF Base In Lincoln, New Hampshire

The Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) is investigating mysterious footage taken by a witness in Lincoln, New Hampshire, purportedly showing a mysterious UFO flying in hot pursuit of a military jet near a U.S. Air Force (USAF) base. The mysterious UFO caught up with the jet moments before it passed out of sight.

According to the witness, in a testimony filed in MUFON’s reporting database as Case 81792, he was sitting outside in his garden at about 7 p.m. on April 21, 2016, when he saw a military jet hotly pursued by a mysterious-looking craft that was unlike any man-made craft he had ever seen.

The mysterious UFO pursued and caught up with the jet that took off from a nearby U.S. Air Force base, according to Open Minds-TV.

The video shows the airplane leaving a contrail behind it as it flew across the sky. It also shows a mysterious object following the plane in the air.

According to the report, the footage was shot in a mountainous area where military pilots conducted flight training. The witness said he had often watched pilots fly over the area during training exercises.

“I am told that military pilots train in the mountains around where I live and I’ve always enjoyed seeing them fly through,” he stated. “This happens all the time. Jets and helicopters are a common sighting. So I naturally saw the jet and did a double take, because there was something following it.”

He watched as the mysterious UFO pursued the military jet and caught up with it. Based on the flight characteristics of the UFO and the fact that it left no contrail, the witness was certain it was not a jet. He was also sure it was not a helicopter. He explained that no helicopter could fly so fast and catch up with a speeding military jet.

“I knew it wasn’t a jet because it was actually right behind one,” he said. “The jet it was chasing left a long contrail behind it, but the UFO did not.”

He suggested that the UFO could have been an experimental military craft.

He had his phone with him, so he took it out and began filming. He filmed for about 10 seconds as the UFO caught up with the jet. The two flying objects then passed out of sight behind a row of trees.

“The UFO was gaining on the jet. No helicopter could do that. I was blown away and luckily got out my phone in time to take a video,” he continued. “I watched the object gaining on the jet for about 10 seconds when I lost them in the trees.”

The witness recalled feeling anxious and excited about the sighting.

“I felt I had witnessed something very hard to dismiss as a weather balloon or some obvious type of aircraft.”

Soon after the military jet and the UFO passed out of sight, three more jets and one helicopter appeared in the sky. The jets and the helicopter flew very fast across the sky in the same direction as the UFO, as if they were chasing it.

“Shortly after the jet and object left my range of sight I saw three more jets and one helicopter going the same direction — in my opinion chasing the UFO,” he said.

He was also able to capture a video of the crafts flying after the UFO.

“I also got another video of those other aircraft,” he wrote in his report submitted to MUFON. “I would like to show the video to an aviation expert and maybe get an explanation.”

MUFON said it was investigating the sighting.

