The Rock Turns Extraordinary Life Of WWE Superstar Paige Into Cool Movie

WWE superstar Paige comes from a wrestling family, which is something The Rock knows about, coming from a wrestling family himself. The Rock, who is a former WWE superstar and a top drawing actor of today, describes how he was enticed to make a movie about the life of WWE’s Paige. It was quite by accident a few years back when he happened upon something that won’t let him forget how Paige made her way into the WWE.

Going back to a late night in London while The Rock was across the pond filming the movie, Fast & Furious, the former WWE wrestler found himself unable to sleep. Being wide awake in the wee hours of the morning quite possibly had to do with consuming too much caffeine, cites the former wrestler. Dwayne Johnson, who goes by the name, The Rock, was wide awake and flipping through the television channels when he stumbled upon something that hasn’t left his thoughts since.

When The Rock saw a documentary about the English wrestling family from England, he became enticed to watch the story, which in some ways mirrored his own. Out of all the wrestlers in this Bevis family it was Paige who jumped into the spotlight for him, possibly because the family’s level of fame changed once she made it to the bigtime becoming a star in the WWE.

When one WWE legend makes a movie about another WWE legend, it can only mean one thing – there’s going to be a lot of action in this film. While there has to be some wrestling and maybe even some of those special moves that each and every wrestler likes to perfect and call their own, this flick promises to offer so much more.

Paige hasn’t stepped into the WWE ring since last summer after injuries and some WWE Wellness Policy violations put her on the sidelines. This WWE tough girl first stepped into a wrestling ring to embark on her first professional bout when she was only 13. Her father, mother and two brothers are wrestlers with their roots in Norwich, England, according to Fox Sports.

Up until the time Paige joined the WWE in 2011, she wrestled across Europe and the U.S., as did the rest of her family. One thing that will be of interest in the film is the meager wages brought in by wrestlers across Europe at the time. It wasn’t until Paige was part of the WWE that she saw the type of money that wrestlers get once they’ve earned it through the many bruises and injuries that come with this contact sport.

Paige’s family owns a wrestling promotion business in Norwich, England, and as The Rock learned by watching the documentary – wrestling is in this family’s blood. The name of the program The Rock stumbled across was Fighting With My Family, which is also the name of the movie he is about to film.

The documentary told the story of Paige, who is a young woman wrestler who fought her way to the WWE. That late night was back in 2012 when Paige had only been part of the WWE for a year, but she was already turning heads and dropping jaws with her work. What grabbed The Rock’s attention from the documentary was the family aspect of Paige and her extended brood.

It was the good times and the bad times that this wrestling family went through that sparked an idea for The Rock to make Fighting With My Family into a full-length movie. In a lengthy Instagram post announcing the filming of this movie, The Rock explains why he took this on after seeing the family dynamics in the Bevis family documentary.

The Rock himself will play a role in the movie, although according to the Daily Mail, what part he will play has not been released yet. You will also recognize a few famous faces, as “Marcella star Florence Pugh will play Paige, while War & Peace star Jack Lowden will play her brother Zak,” reports the Daily Mail.

