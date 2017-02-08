Whitney Thore Of ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Opens Up About False Pregnancy

Whitney Thore of TLC’s My Big Fat Fabulous Life is opening up about her false pregnancy tests and dealing with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Despite three positive pregnancy tests, during Tuesday night’s episode, Whitney discovered she wasn’t actually pregnant, a realization that she is having trouble coping with. This also meant she had to tell her ex-boyfriend Lennie that he wasn’t actually going to be a dad after all.

“The last three weeks of My Big Fat Fabulous Life have been a rollercoaster, as many of you who have been watching know,” Thore wrote in a post on TLC’s website. “Thinking I was pregnant, a doctor confirming I was pregnant, and then minutes later being told I was NOT pregnant was (and still is) a lot to process. Watching it unfold on TV has brought up so many mixed emotions.”

Whitney Way Thore on her false pregnancy: ‘I thought I was pregnant…it felt like a loss’ https://t.co/6j80Ofs9ll pic.twitter.com/eFI2a10hzo — People Magazine (@people) February 8, 2017

Thore has always been worried about her chances of naturally conceiving a child. In 2005, Whitney was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, which can make it very challenging, if not impossible, to become pregnant. So, when she found out she was expecting a baby, she was hit with a million emotions- shock, excitement, and fear to name a few.

“When I got the first positive test, I was almost in disbelief, considering I’ve always been told I would have a hard time naturally conceiving,” Whitney wrote. ” I actually got excited, because Lennie was so supportive and borderline excited himself about the possibility of having a child together. I know I was lucky to have an ex-boyfriend who was not only willing to be there for the child, but who wanted to be fully present for me as well.”

Whitney not only had three positive home pregnancy tests, she also had a positive test at the doctor’s office. It wasn’t until they performed an ultrasound, and found no baby, that she knew for certain she wasn’t pregnant. Although she was never actually pregnant, Thore said it is still like suffering a loss, and telling Lennie was one of the hardest things she ever had to do.

“Telling Lennie I wasn’t pregnant was one of the hardest things I’ve ever told anyone – and seeing the disappointment in his eyes broke my heart,” she wrote. “We were both on board with the idea that we were having a child, only to have the notion ripped away in seconds and that isn’t an easy thing to deal with. It doesn’t change how real it felt and I grieved it as a loss all the same.”

“We didn’t work out as a couple, but the one thing that I never questioned was that he would be an amazing father, because I see him with his nieces and nephews, and he’s amazing with kids,” Thore added during an interview with People magazine. “I think we’re both happier that it turned out this way, but it was awful, and I think it was just as hard on him.”

Thore’s doctors told her that her false positives were likely due to her PCOS, which is a condition where a woman’s hormones are out of balance, according to WebMD. PCOS can cause irregularities with a woman’s periods, and can make it very difficult to become pregnant. The condition can also cause small cysts to grow on a woman’s ovaries. Symptoms of PCOS include: acne, weight gain/trouble losing weight, extra hair on face and body, irregular periods, depression and fertility problems.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/ Getty Images]