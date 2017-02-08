Is Tamar Braxton About To Reveal The Truth About Her ‘The Real’ Firing? [Video]

Is Tamar Braxton gearing up to spill even more details about her dramatic firing from The Real last year?

Network WE tv just unveiled the official new trailer for Braxton and her family’s popular reality series Braxton Family Values, and it looks like Tamar may be hinting that she’s about to get real about The Real when the show returns next month with a little shade.

Braxton appeared to hint in the recently released clip, which was all about spilling tea, that she wasn’t about to hold back when it comes to throwing some major shade on the upcoming season, set to serve as the second half of Season 5.

The new trailer for the upcoming Season 5b shows Tamar and her famous sisters Toni, Traci Braxton, Towanda, Trina, and mom Evelyn, all preparing to spill some major tea and bring the drama as the Braxton ladies attend a tea party.

Though Tamar did not mention her former show by name after she was sensationally let go from the daytime talk show in the latest Braxton Family Values teaser trailer, Tamar can be heard telling fans in a voice over, “I don’t do looking backwards, I’m all about tomorrow. Trust me.”

Braxton’s reference to her past got fans speculating that she may have been throwing a little shade at the show and referring to her seriously tumultuous 2016, which saw Tamar fired from The Real and entangled in a seriously nasty feud with her former co-stars Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, and Tamera Mowry-Housley.

Fans commented on the recently unveiled trailer on social media, speculating that Tamar may be about to dish even more details on her The Real firing after seemingly referring to her dramatic year in the new teaser.

“Tea will be served in #BFV March 16th,” @da_uniqueone tweeted out alongside a link to the Braxton Family Vales 5b trailer, while @bsmart4life tweeted that Tamar was “servin & accidentally spillin’ tea in this new #BFV promo video.”

Tamar hasn’t yet spoken out about whether or not she plans to directly address her continuing feud with The Real in Season 5b of Braxton Family Values, though Braxton hasn’t exactly been shy about making her feelings known about her former show during the first half of Season 5 last year.

Braxton openly wept after being fired from the daytime talk show in an emotional scene aired on the family’s reality show back in May, just weeks after it was announced that Tamar would not be returning alongside her now former friends for Season 3, currently airing on Fox.

In the scene, Tamar Braxton cried on sister Toni’s shoulder while in bed, telling the “Un-break My Heart” singer that she didn’t know why she had been suddenly fired.

“I don’t know what I did,” Tamar told Toni in the emotional Braxton Family Values scene last year. “Everything just feels like a loss for me. This whole year sucked a**… I just feel the rug has been pulled from under me, for everything I love and everything I do.”

Tamar also claimed during an appearance on Steve Harvey’s radio show last year that she was not given a reason for being fired, despite Daily Mail alleging in the days that followed Braxton’s firing that her alleged difficult behavior and supposed on-set “outbursts” were the reason she was let go.

Tamar has only continued to throw major shade at The Real and her co-stars in the weeks that followed, most recently joking about rumors the show’s ratings were suffering following her firing during an appearance on The T.D. Jakes Show and claiming that God took her away from the show to “save [her].”

Braxton then slammed Adrienne, Loni, Jeannie, and Tamera again, calling out the hosts for being “liars” in late 2016, which could suggest Tamar may have even more to get off her chest when it comes to her The Real firing on the upcoming episodes of Braxton Family Values.

Tamar made the pretty serious accusations on Instagram, replying to a post by The Shade Room which asked in December, “name one lie you fell for this year.”

Braxton then reeled off a whole host of lies she claimed she heard, as well as a whole lot of shade, posting comments which appeared to suggest the lies she fell for all came from her former friends at The Real during their nasty months-long feud.

“Hell I have so many,” Tamar’s first comment read, before she then followed up by adding that lies she also heard were “I didn’t know anything,” “It doesn’t matter, we’ll always be friends,” “We tried to reach out to her but she won’t call us back,” and “I just got word that she doesn’t want us to talk about her,” all of which resembled statements made by her former The Real co-stars after Tamar was fired.

Do you think Tamar Braxton is about to spill some serious tea when it comes to her The Real firing in the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values?

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]