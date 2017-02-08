Celebrity & Socialite Tara Palmer-Tomkinson Has Passed

Celebrity and socialite, Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died, the Guardian is reporting.

The god-daughter of the Prince of Wales was found dead in her London. Tomkinson’s mother a former British Olympic skier and landowner father have close ties with the Royals, including Prince Charles and his wife, Patti. The Prince of Wales and his wife expressed their deep hurt, adding that their ‘thoughts are so much with the family,” over the death of their friend. Tomkinson had revealed three months prior that she was receiving treatment for a brain tumor.

She was 45-years-old.

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson: a life of privilege, parties and paparazzi https://t.co/L9FmVUsNf4 — CelebrityShout (@CelebrityShout) February 8, 2017

The former model’s death was confirmed 1:40 p.m. Wednesday by Metropolitan police who do not suspect any foul play, adding that the relevant relatives had been informed of her demise.

“A woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene. At this early stage the death is being treated as unexplained. We are not treating this death as suspicious. The coroner has been informed and the next of kin has been informed.”

Tara Palmer-Tomkinson in a heartbreaking interview on the Jeremy Kyle Show revealed that she battled cocaine addiction for years. The socialite pointed out that she expected to die because of her addiction. She added that she literally felt her heart stopping one day before she passed out from her persistent substance abuse.

RIP Tara Palmer Tomkinson, 45.

A fun, feisty woman who battled many demons. Very sad news. pic.twitter.com/IxwOLfUyFW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 8, 2017

“I remember timing my heart because I knew it was going to stop. I remember my telephone was there [points] and I remember crawling on my hands and knees to pick up the phone and call, and then I woke up in hospital. I remember saying my prayers. I knew my heart was stopping.”

During the heights of her drug use, Tara confessed to spending over $500 a day on cocaine. She also admitted that she had reconstructive surgery on her nose after it collapsed from substance abuse in 2006. She had another operation on the nose in 2011. Tara Palmer-Tomkinson overcame her cocaine addiction after she was sent to a rehab facility in Arizona, according to the Daily Mail.

Socialite and reality TV star Tara Palmer-Tomkinson has died aged 45 https://t.co/6zkg6fcZXC — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 8, 2017

She would later say that she had lost the taste for drugs and that they terrified her. Unfortunately, the rehabilitation took a toll on her, turning her into a recluse because she suffered panic attacks. The TV star said she had been seeing a therapist every week for the last ten years to deal with her anxiety problems.

Tara was photographed the last time about two weeks ago as she left her London home. In November, she had come out into the open about her brain tumor saying that when she was told by doctors, she was terrified that she only had weeks to live, adding that she was using medication and hopefully her worst days were behind her.

Tara was a regular face in London social circles in the 1990s. She was a permanent fixture in all celebrity and high society magazines during that time. The “It girl” became one of Britain’s earliest celebrities, accumulating book deals, TV gigs and having newspaper columns simply because of her party-hopping lifestyle.

Remember when Tara Palmer-Tomkinson appeared on I'm A Celebrity? A look back at star's memorable stint in the … -… https://t.co/BgsnM3CEHl — Oliva Riggle (@OlivaRiggle) February 8, 2017

In 1995, she caused a stir after she was seen kissing Prince Charles. Princess Diana had died at the time and she had become a source of encouragement and support for Prince Charles and his children. The rumor mills churned out stories that the god-daughter had fallen in love with the prince.

However, she sensationally revealed there were never any sparks between her and the Prince of Wales. Tara added that she “kissed Prince Charles every single day” since she was four-years-old, adding that things had definitely been blown out of proportion. Tara was loved by the media because of her penchant to adapt to the wealthy and affluent world of the aristocratic and weave through the fast-paced lifestyle of reality television.

[Featured Image by Scott Heppell/AP Images]