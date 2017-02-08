Selena Gomez Showered With Gifts During A Dinner Date At The Sunset Tower

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appear to be going strong nearly one month after they made their public debut in Santa Monica, California.

Following a dinner date at Giorgio Baldi and an outing with friends at Dave & Busters, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd traveled to Italy, where they did some sight seeing before returning to The States for a date at West Hollywood’s Sunset Tower.

“[Selena Gomez] and The Weeknd seemed to be celebrating something. He gave her a small gift before they had dinner. It was some kind of bracelet. They were very affectionate with each other. They came in holding hands and left holding hands. A couple of times while they were eating, Selena reached over and gave him a kiss. It was very sweet and they both seemed very happy and completely into each other,” an eyewitness at the Sunset Tower told Hollywood Life on February 7.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have yet to speak of their romance, but their regular outings with one another, many of which have featured them kissing, have made it clear that they are quite taken with one another. In fact, the couple is reportedly so serious about their relationship that they are planning to make their red carpet debut during Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

Last week, TMZ shared a report, claiming The Weeknd had already officially made Selena Gomez his plus 1 for Clive Davis’ annual pre-Grammy Awards bash. As the report explained, The Weeknd’s team contacted the planners of the party at the end of last month and requested Selena Gomez’s name be added to the guest list. As for the actual awards show, the outlet confirmed that both Selena Gomez and The Weeknd will be attending the event.

Although Selena Gomez and The Weeknd haven’t yet been confirmed to be sitting together, the “Starboy” singer has reportedly put in a request with The Recording Academy to change the current arrangement and allow him to sit with his new flame.

According to another report, Selena Gomez is excited about her future appearance with The Weeknd on Sunday.

“[Selena Gomez] is hoping to make her first official outing with The Weeknd at the Grammy Awards. She’s super excited and wants to look gorgeous. She’s planning on wearing a stunning, sexy outfit and can’t wait to cheer him on,” another source revealed to Hollywood Life.

“[Selena Gomez] doesn’t plan on holding back how she feels about him and has no problem showing the world how proud she is of him and how much she absolutely adores him,” the source continued.

Before Selena Gomez’s relationship with The Weeknd began, he was involved in a nearly 2-year relationship with model Bella Hadid and she was involved in an on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber.

As fans will recall, Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were spotted together in late 2015 and in early 2016, he shared a throwback photo of the two of them in a swimming pool on his Instagram page. “Feels,” he wrote in the caption of the photo.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber seemed to be ready to reconcile in March of last year, Bieber ultimately moved on from their on-again, off-again romance with Sofia Richie and after sharing a photo of her on Instagram, he and Gomez were involved in a messy feud.

During their social media dispute, Selena Gomez was accused of using Justin Bieber for publicity while he was accused of cheating on her multiple times during their years-long relationship. Bieber also suggested that Gomez had cheated on him with former One Direction singer Zayn Malik.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]