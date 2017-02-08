Blake Shelton Reportedly Has Shocking Motive For Gwen Stefani To Croon Country

When Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton first got together, it was a merger made in music heaven, with the pop rock queen uniting with the country music king. Now, however, Gwen seems to have gone just a little bit country, even joining Blake for a duet. But is there a secret agenda for why Shelton might want Stefani to transform herself into a country crooner?

Recently, Gwen surprised some country fans when she hopped on the stage during Blake’s concert. But country music legend Luke Bryan told People that Stefani seemed to fit right in at the Crash My Playa music fiesta.

“I think Gwen enjoys learning a little bit more about us country people!” joked Luke. “But she totally fits in and has a blast.”

As for whether the country music crowd has welcomed Shelton’s gal pal into its midst, Bryan revealed that the music event also provided the couple with a mini-vacation that met with everyone’s approval.

“They’re excited to be on vacation and we’re happy they have the ability to enjoy themselves,” summed up Luke.

However, Gwen allegedly may be doing more when it comes to switching music genre teams than just joining Blake on stage during a vacation, according to a new report. Shelton reportedly has an agenda for Stefani when it comes to her career, and that’s to transform her into a country music star, according to Celeb Dirty Laundry.

Blake allegedly is “trying to help revive her career” by transforming Gwen into “the country world’s next big star,” reported the media outlet. As to why Stefani would want to change careers, her last tour reportedly “was a flop,” and her album This Is What The Truth Feels Like “didn’t do very well in sales,” according to the publication.

Hence, there is reportedly speculation that Stefani might consider a different genre for her next album. And she’s already got experience after joining Shelton to record their first duet as a couple, “Go Ahead And Break My Heart.” That duet, which was hyped on The Voice and social media, debuted at number 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts last year.

Will Gwen record her own country music album? Shelton’s buddy Luke Bryan has already paved the way by revealing that Stefani “totally fits in.”

But there’s a challenge if Gwen does try to transform herself into a country music queen with Shelton’s help: Stefani would be in competition with her boyfriend’s former wife Miranda Lambert.

Lambert went through a painful divorce with Shelton, but she got the “last word” in her album as well as allegedly “getting her revenge” on Stefani in her album, The Weight of These Wings, reported In Touch, which quoted a friend of Lambert’s on the topic.

“Gwen has got to be devastated by what a modern country masterpiece Miranda’s made.”

Miranda’s album has received praise, with Rolling Stone noting that her music “tackles breakups, booze, friendships, fetishes, old scars, and new beginnings” in contrast to Blake’s “rushed” breakup album. The impact of Lambert’s album success allegedly has hurt Stefani.

“With Miranda’s album making news like this, it’s a constant reminder of Blake’s past with another woman — and how she’s just on an entirely different level than Gwen,” added the insider.

Moreover, it may not help the situation that Shelton reportedly recently reconnected with Lambert, according to EnStars. Blake 40, and Miranda, 33, were at an event in Nashville when they reportedly reunited, and Shelton allegedly was “pouring his heart out” about missing his ex-wife.

Stefani reportedly already had concerns about Blake, according to a source cited by EnStars.

“Gwen has always been insecure and jealous over Blake’s womanizing ways.”

In addition, the media outlet reported that Shelton told Stefani that he “avoided” Miranda and “didn’t speak to her” despite the alleged conversation that took place. However, Shelton allegedly has “been carrying around a ton of emotional baggage and guilt since they divorced last summer,” according to the source.

“Blake and Miranda reconnecting could be the nail in the coffin for Blake’s relationship with Gwen,” added the insider.

