‘The Voice’ Fans Say They ‘Won’t Watch’ If Adam Levine And Blake Shelton Leave

The Voice fans are making it pretty clear that they have no plans to tune in and watch the NBC singing show again if Blake Shelton and Adam Levine leave.

Amid months of swirling rumors claiming that the upcoming 12th season of the show could be Adam and Blake’s last, or could at least see the longtime coaches sit out at least one round of shows, fans are threatening to turn off if Shelton and Levine do not return later this year as the coaches gear up for the premiere of Season 12.

Some fans hit back after rumors began to swirl that Season 13 of The Voice could actually see an all-female coaching panel lead the show, as Twitter users speculated earlier this month that Levine and Shelton could allegedly be ousted from their iconic revolving chairs in order to make way for Miley Cyrus, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, and Celine Dion to join the coaching panel full-time.

“I won’t watch The Voice if Blake & Adam aren’t on it. I don’t care for most of the females mentioned; so, no, thank you!!!,” @Wheety tweeted out on February 5 amid the speculation that Adam and Blake could possibly be replaced after appearing on what will be all 12 seasons.

The latest round of backlash comes after other fans headed over to Twitter back in January to make their feelings known when it comes to Levine and Shelton’s future on The Voice, as rumors hit the headlines earlier this year that Adam and Blake could potentially be considering sitting out the next round of shows thought to debut in the Fall.

“I won’t watch if Blake and Adam [aren’t] on it,” @hayyitsjenn tweeted amid the speculation Adam and Blake could be leaving The Voice after the upcoming season, and @jasonsportsman added, “If [the] rumors are true, I probably won’t watch if [Adam] and [Blake] are gone. #snooze #boring.”

Other fans continued to blast The Voice on social media, urging NBC to stick with Blake and Adam as coaches amid the rampant rumors of a serious coaching shakeup to keep the show fresh.

“3 coaches Need 2 stay: Adam, Gwen & Blake! Awards u will win [could] set records,” @lovetoopenny wrote on the social media site earlier this month, urging NBC to keep Levine and Shelton around on The Voice.

NBC and the current coaching lineup, made up of Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys, and Gwen Stefani are yet to speak out about who will and will not be returning after Season 12 wraps in a few months time, though NBC did confirm in a statement back in October that Miley Cyrus, who was replaced by Gwen this season, will most definitely be back for the second round of shows of 2017.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy Gwen, Alicia, Blake, and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Paul Telegdy, NBC President of Alternative and Reality Group, revealed in a statement according to TV Line, confirming that Gwen would be returning in Miley’s place.

“With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons,” he added last year.

But as the rumors continue to swirl about Levine and Shelton’s futures on The Voice, Blake appears to be making it clear that he would be pretty happy to stay with the show, despite claims he and Adam could be ousted next season to potentially usher in an all-female coaching panel.

According to Buddy TV, amid rumors his role on The Voice could be in jeopardy, Shelton recently revealed that he actually “loves” his position on the talent search, which Blake has held since 2011.

“I genuinely love this job, I love this opportunity,” Shelton revealed of his gig on The Voice, where Blake has sat alongside Adam for what will be 12 seasons.

“I only have one goal when it comes to this show. To win with an artist,” Shelton continued of his love for The Voice, “It feels so good to say to this person, ‘I knew you could do this.'”

Would you still tune into The Voice without Adam Levine or Blake Shelton?

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]