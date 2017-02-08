Braless Pamela Anderson Wears Sheer Black Lace Dress Hiding Famous Breasts

Pamela Anderson showcases her sensational toned figure and ample cleavage at Annabel’s private members club in Mayfair. Wearing a sheer black lace dress for the event, Pamela was dressed to the nines as she hides her famous breasts underneath the sheer black frock.

She is still as youthful as ever

Pamela Anderson skyrocketed to fame during her stint on Baywatch in the 90s where she showed off her curvaceous body figure and ample assets in a one-piece high-waist red swimsuit. Since then, the blonde beauty established a name for herself in Hollywood.

And we can’t deny that her trademark is still as strong as ever.

As a celebration of the new collaboration with Coco De Mer on Tuesday, Pamela turned heads that night as she donned a risqué ensemble for the fashion show. Her curves and full cleavage were seen in all its glory as she chose to wear tightly-fitting knickers with just a sheer black lace bodysuit on top. Her knickers were the only undergarments as she decided to go braless.

The see-through bodysuit barely hides her famous breasts while teasing us with a full view of her busty bosom. The all-black outfit was covered with a black semi-sheer lace robe which she cinched with a ribbon belt. The robe did little to cover anything else as it featured a plunging neckline; therefore, her enviable bust was exposed.

The bombshell put on a black extravagant hat and fascinator, giving us major Gothic-inspired look. Her youthful glow was shown by her shimmering dewy complexion. She’s still very stunning even for a 49-year-old.

#philiptreacy A photo posted by The Pamela Anderson Foundation (@pamelaanderson) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:52am PST

Pamela’s vampy make-up consisted of a touch of highlighter and blusher for that pinkish and youthful vibe. To accentuate her blue eyes, she added lashings of mascara and eyeliner at her upper and bottom lash line. The look was completed with a dab of nude lipstick to her full and pouty lips.

Her blonde hair was worn loose and sleek with its waves curling on one side. Pamela obviously made a grand entrance as she turned the London pavement into a catwalk. The sheer black lace-plunging corset with coordinated skirt literally made her stand out. Her gothic look was on point as she selected a burgundy manicure for her nails, a black clutch, and black patent Louboutin stilettos.

The Baywatch actress spoke about body confidence during an interview with Refinery29, “I’m fairly comfortable in my skin. I love being a woman, soft, feminine, open…Nobody’s perfect-imperfections are sexy. Our vulnerabilities are what makes us attractive and unique…If you don’t try, you never know. I think some boundaries have been placed on us by society, by other people. To enjoy life is to live as one’s true self without interference or judgments.”

Coco De Mer’s new brand ambassador

Pamela Anderson is currently the face of the erotic brand, Coco De Mer. In the latest promotion video for their upcoming Valentine’s advert, we see her writhing around in racy yellow lace lingerie, indulged in a solo sex act.

The explicit clip was shot by photographer Rankin and starts with the American actress walking to her house in a belted trench coat and towering stilettos. Once inside, she lights candles and puts on a record as she sets the romantic mood for the evening. Wearing provocative yellow lingerie from their collection, she picks up a sex toy and heads to bed to perform her erotic act.

A photo posted by Coco de Mer London (@cocodemeruk) on Feb 7, 2017 at 7:13am PST

The steamy advert ended with a double-edged meaning, “No one knows you better than you. Take your breath away this Valentine’s Day.”

Pamela Anderson is someone you should not belittle. She is certainly capable of being sexy and glamorous even at her age.

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images]